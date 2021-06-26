Call for brighter future Dhaka-Beijing ties

Foreign affairs experts at an online symposium discussed the efforts of Bangladesh and China to transform all potentials into reality in the building of a brighter future keeping the growing relationship unhurt amidst the crossfire of geopolitics.

Experts both from Bangladesh and China assessed the state of relations between Bangladesh and China and identified the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the efforts to take it forward.

The virtual roundtable titled "Bangladesh China Relations: Prognosis of the Future was hosted by the Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, as a part of its ongoing Ambassador's Lecture Series.

The opening remarks were delivered by the Cosmos Foundation Chairman, Enayetullah Khan. The session was chaired by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, renowned scholar-diplomat and former Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Caretaker Government.

Ambassador (retd) Tariq A. Karim, CPD Distinguished Fellow Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, former Foreign Secretary Shamsher M. Chowdhury BB, Assistant Researcher of the Institute for International Studies at Yunnan University Dr Zou Yingmeng, Assistant Research Fellow at China Institute of International Studies Dr Ning Shengnan, former Ambassador Serajul Islam and Dhaka University Professor Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir comprised the panel of discussants.

Delivering the keynote address, the Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, said: "Looking into the future, we've every reason to expect a stronger Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between China and Bangladesh."

Ambassador Li highlighted five key areas where Bangladesh and China can strengthen the current partnership. These are namely deepening anti-pandemic cooperation, advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, fighting climate change, resolving hotspot issues and upholding multilateralism.

The Chinese envoy emphasised that the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is coming soon and said the CPC, under the leadership of General-Secretary Xi Jiming, is ready to work with the government and political parties of Bangladesh to make our Strategic Partnership of Cooperation stronger and more vibrant.

In his inaugural remarks, Chairman Enayetullah Khan, underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship to both China and Bangladesh. In this regard, the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be "indelibly etched" in our minds. He said the sheer volume and breadth of contacts between the two peoples covered a vast terrain in history that is often overlooked. He recalled the interview he had done long ago with the current Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

"One of the pearls of wisdom Wang Yi told me was that China's basic policy is to look at history as a mirror to move forward". He added that Bangladesh China ties are civilizational and are stakeholders on both sides to do everything possible to widen and deepen the full range of the relationship.

In his chair's remarks,Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury,focused on China's world view and the implications of its phenomenal rise for the world including Bangladesh. He said, "the rise of China is perhaps the key feature of contemporary times". He added that already the second largest economy in the world, China is poised to be the first sooner than expected.

The eyes of China, Dr Chowdhury said, are fixed on more than the development and prosperity. International good will was being sought through its vaccine diplomacy. In global politics, there was always the possibility of a friction between a rising power and the currently preponderant one. He added that the World hoped that such a conflict could be avoided and ultimately the major powers, China and the United States could bind themselves into a web of collaboration leading to global stability. -UNB









