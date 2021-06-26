

Illegally operated public buses galore



We welcome the mayor's decision, and at the same time appreciate his commitment. Unquestionably, these unauthorised transports are not only linked to sleazy profit making, but are also directly responsible for the capital's worsening traffic jam. That said - those who can bring to the street an illegal vehicle are not likely to follow traffic rules and discipline. Moreover, they only hamper the proper functioning of the traffic system. Concurrently, it is important to identify the owners of these unauthorised transports and bring them to book. It is not only the said 1,646 buses which should be evicted from Dhaka streets. It is time to evict all types of unauthorised vehicles plying our roads.



It is not correct that the government is doing little for bus and transport businessmen. By now a particular location has been chosen to construct a bus depot in Ghatarchar over a 4 acre plot. A policy has been formulated and a draft agreement has also been prepared to kick off the initiative in this regard. It has been decided to finalize the agreement by 08 July after a meeting with the bus owners and the experts' committee. The agreement will be executed from 29 July.



Additionally, new initiatives had been adopted to build terminals and depots at four places outside Dhaka. The designated places for the terminals are Hemayetpur, Bhaturia, Baghair and Keraniganj. Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allocated TK 100 crore for bus companies on the routes. Understandably, a key objective of the latest projects is to modernize capital's transport system by providing easy bank loan to transport owners. We call on the BB to fast expedite the loans. As for the owners, we expect them to make the best use of loan money.



