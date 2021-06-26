All out shutdown welcome with livelihood unharmed

Dear Sir



The country is witnessing an upward trend of new Covid-19 Delta variants. This Indian type of Corona Virus is gradually taking the form of omnivorous infection irrespective of towns and villages. Even, infection of this new variant is also on the rise in the districts that do not share border with India.

In the present scenario, it is imperative to impose an all-out shutdown to control the aggressive transmission of Delta variants in the bordering districts and the adjoining regions as well. In addition to shutdown, proper safety measures such as wearing a mask, keeping hands clean with soap and water, maintaining a safe physical distance, avoiding social crowds and gatherings as well as other safety precautions and guidelines have to be executed to protect against the potential risks of Covid-19 and for the sake of the public interest.

While the shutdown is going on, government and non-government initiatives need to come forward in a coordinated manner to meet the unavoidable needs of the marginal and working-class people of the respected areas. The worst victims of pandemic are the workers from informal sectors. The authority concerned must not forget that the ongoing pandemic induced joblessness can lead to a dire social unrest.

Ahnaf Sajid Jawad

Sadar, Narsingdi