

Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab



Regarding the risky relationship between smoking and drugs, the World Health Organization announced last year, 2020 that Bangladesh is not a drug producing country, but its youth are becoming addicted to drugs due to illegal entry of drugs. The government has already launched a campaign against drugs and the Prime Minister has declared zero tolerance against drugs.



Alcohol has destroyed the lives and families of countless successful scholars, intellectuals, technicians and similar successful people in the world. This problem is day by day becoming more evident. As soon as a member of a family becomes drugaddicted, a horrible environment descends on that family. The problems that surround drug addiction can lead a family to disaster. In the end, it became a state problem.

Cannabis, Phensidyl, Charas, Cannabis, Rose, Jorda, Heroin, Pathedrine, Alcohol, Yaba and all other drugs are among the deadliest of drugs. The Bangladesh Narcotics Control Act, 1989, defines a drug addict as a person who is physically or mentally dependent on drugs or a habitual drug user. The World Health Organization thus defines drug addiction. Drugs are harmful to individuals and society and are produced by repeated use of drugs (natural and synthetic.)



Why this addiction? However, the main reason for the increase in the number of drug addicts is the easy availability of drugs.Rapid urbanization, population growth, massive development and use of internet and information technology, lack of social awareness etc. are also responsible for increasing drugabuse. Family quarrels, broken family and failed love are also increasing due to frustration from unemployment.



At a glance drug statistics in Bangladesh: -About 7.5 million people are addicted to drugs in Bangladesh. From May 3, 2018 to June,20 this year, RAB alone has recovered drugs worth Tk 1,034 million from all over the country. In these two years, 34,517 drug dealers have been arrested. 84 kg of heroin was recovered. One crore 52 lakh 23 thousand 73 pieces of yaba pills, two lakh 74 thousand 303 bottles of phencidyl, eight thousand 554 kg of cannabis, about two kg of cocaine, six lakh 47 thousand 214 injectable drugs and various types of drugs were recovered.



Of the total drug addicts, 48 percent are educated and 40 percent are uneducated. About 57 percent of drug addicts are sex offenders, of whom 7 percent are infected with the HIV virus. Around one lakh 60 thousand drug dealers are running their business across the country, out of which 27,300 are women.



32 types of drugs: - At present, 32 types of drugs are being used in the country. The drugs recovered so far under different names are heroin, marijuana, distilled liquor, domestic liquor, foreign liquor, Beer, rectified spirits, Caddine, Phencidyl, Tari, Pathedrin, TD Jessic, cannabis, codeine tablets, fermented, wash (Java), Benogenic Injection (Buprenorphine), Terahydrobanabil, XLmuger, Morphine, Yaba, ISPIL, Viagra, Sanagra, Toluene, Potassium Permanganate, Methyl, Ethanol and Ketone. Inoctin, Sedaxine, various sleeping pills, painkillers including Zambak or burning lizard tails.



Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the risk of coronavirus infection in drug addicts and smokers as "serious". The study found that 98 percent of drug addicts are smokers. That is, they start their addiction by smoking. Later, they become addicted to marijuana, phencidyl, yaba, heroin and cocaine.



Let's know what psychological damage is caused by drug use.



Deterioration of relationship: - Regular drug use changes a person's mood quickly. As a result, they get annoyed over silly issuewhich leads to the deterioration of their relationships with others and even entering into hostile relationships with others. In our country, it is often heard that family members have been tortured by drug addicts.



Loss of judgment: - As a result of regular drug use, a person's healthy thinking-capability is completely lost due to which his judgment, evaluation or analysisof any event or situation is not clear. They can't make the right decision at the right time because of the loss of judgment. Hesitant about anything, they suffer from self-confidence. They get easily involved in various unsocial activities.



Losing self-control: - A drug addict has no control over himself,even though he realizes that what he is doing is wrong, he cannot stop himself from doing wrong. And gradually his level of injustice increases, yet he cannot turn himself away from the path of injustice.



Anxiety: -There is always an anxiety, worry, restlessness among people who take drugs regularly. Their mindset changes rapidly. As a result, he cannot do any work with concentration.



Loss of pleasure in work: - A person who takes drugs is not encouraged in any work. His joy in every aspect of life is gradually lost. He is no longer happy or interested in doing any other work.



Getting involved in dangerous work: -Drugs generally lead one doing dangerous work. For example: reckless driving on the road, violation of traffic laws, etc.

The writer is editor and publisher of Daily Shasthotathya & co-chairman, Bangladesh Patient Welfare Society.







