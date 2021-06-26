

Necessity of diversity for a better workplace outcome



Diversity in the workplace is necessary to create a competitive economy. By collecting and analyzing data on diversity over time, comparing those with other organizations and sharing them with key stakeholders, companies can increase accountability and transparency.

The twenty-first century workplace features much greater diversity than a couple of generations ago. Because, a diverse and inclusive environment establishes a sense of belonging among employees along with the following aspects:

1. A company's initiative on recruiting of more diversified candidates widens their talent pool and increases their chances of finding the best hire.As a result, diverse companies are more likely to attract the best talent.



2. By building an inclusive working environment, a company can encourage greater reliance between employees and leadership - anenormous problem in today's workforce.On the other hand, a heterogeneous group of employees with superior leadership will contribute sole perceptions that can lead to breakthroughs in deliberation.



3. Working with a more diverse group generally forces the employees to polish their know-how and develops excellent problem solving skills with superiorjudgment initiatives.



4. Diversity and inclusion is obviously beneficial to employees' mental health which have a direct result of increased productivity and performance.



5. Diversity can boost performance and impel innovation.



6. Diversity improves a company's chances of attracting top talent which considering all points of view may lead to better decision-making, show the ways to better group effort and more encouraging outcomes overall. This pushes them to question their own assumptions, expand their understanding, and appreciate every others viewpoints. It also improves customer experience and employee satisfaction.



7. Workplace diversity is also essential for innovation and creativity within organizations. Having employees from various backgrounds brings different perspectives and ideas into the everyday business. Again, diversity improves public perception of a company's brand and corporate image.



8. Companies that focus on promoting diversity in the workplace are seen as more humane and socially responsible organizations and they achieve the confidence of the stakeholders. Thus, Workplace diversity boosts employee engagement anddecrease employee turnover.



But there would always be some growing pains while going to change a company's culture on such an extensive scale. For that reason, a company needs to be observant on the following issues:

1. Diversity and inclusion initiatives must be parallel with the organizational goals and company ethics. Otherwise, they'll always be pressed to the back burner.



2. The only way to know the weakness of an organization is to measure and track it.It identifies the barriers and provides resolutions if there is a noticeable lack of employee appreciation in particular departments.



3. Management is a key component of a successful operation. This requires training on what the company's goals are, why they're important, and what are the expectations of managers' interactions with employees.

On the other hand, employees training are also necessary to identify the current favoritisms in the workplace and avail the opportunity for all employees to acknowledge and improvethe situation.



4. Silos between teams or groups within an organization can cruelly hamper group efforts. Therefore, breaking down silos and increasing connections across the company are necessary for having a strong instrumental strengthening in the organization.



5. Effective recognition practices are also necessary for promoting company values. Recognizing divergences can motivate employees to continue carrying their best to work. Companies also must support creativity within their organizations.



6. Sometimes, enterprise companies feel isolated. In this case, building employee resource networks are a far-fetched way to connect and meet each other at work and feel more comfortable with giving response.



7. It's crucial that a workplace would be a safe space for everyone. Workplaces that ensure psychological safety and trust can help employees to speak up and feel empowered. Therefore, it is necessary to maximize the joy through connection and minimize the fear.



8. A company's policies and practices should be obtainable to all workers at all times. The code of conduct should be updated frequently and sketching a company's approach to diversity and non-discrimination.



9. In some areas, gender diversity in the workplace is stretched out significantly. Therefore, the percentages of minorities in the official on-the-books workforce should have to be enhanced in all levels of the company.



10. In order to magnetize and carry on a more diverse workforce company must have to support teamwork with collaboration and flexibility in the workplace.



In conclusion, diversity and inclusiondo not always exhibit instant success; it could sometimes bring in workplace tensions and lead to remarkable challenges for a business to deal with. Some employees simply are conscious to come around to a greater positive reception of the value of diversity and inclusion because they may never have considered this viewpoint before. Again, others may be prejudiced and accordingly attempt to undermine the success of diversity and inclusionschemes in general.



However, all levels of a company must be occupied in achieving diversity and all must work together to overcome confrontation.

The writer is a professor, Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University.









