

Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges



As currently readymade garment export is the major foreign exchange earning source, it should be protected from any unwanted problems. Currently Bangladesh is highly import depended country for its export and China is one of the major outsourcing countries. RMG- becoming a notable player in the global export market, it created the pull-effect of opening up sectors interlinked to the final export product, a process called backward linkage. Starting small, the backward linkage textiles industry is now a close second to the RMG sector in terms of size.



A large industry has grown over the past three decades supplying intermediate inputs to the leading export of Bangladesh--readymade garments. It is the second major development, after RMG, in Bangladesh's economic landscape. This is clearly a new phenomenon in the country's economy, called "deemed exports" in local official lexicon. Backward linkage industry to the RMG sector is another popular way of describing this industrial development. They supply yarn, fabrics and accessories embedded in exports of knit and woven garments. Over time, RMG has been relying less and less on imported inputs resulting in rising value addition based on domestic content.



In the recent G7 summit it is felt that several of our export destination market countries are against Chinese growing influence and if, in case, it happens that they set any conditions of not using some Chinese products as raw materials for Bangladesh export, it will be huge disaster for Bangladesh due to raw materials dependency imported from China. We know the European Union earlier relaxed their two stage transformation to single stage that currently Bangladesh can outsource fabrics from any country for its readymade garments export to European Union countries.



Before relax of two stage transformation the exporters in the EU market were bound to use fabrics made in Bangladesh. Though the two stage transformation relaxation didn't hamper export, it did a little bit trouble for local composite textile mills as exporters do have choice of using either locally manufactured woven fabrics or can import. On the other hand, for retaining export, Bangladesh can currently import fabrics and other raw materials from China at cheaper costs which help Bangladesh to make profit in the competitive international market.



But in case of any embargo of not using Chinese products, Bangladesh's export will face a disaster and to overcome this possible embargo it is imperative to invest in our own backward linkage industries. In order to overcomepossible deep trouble to Bangladesh's export, there should be strong backward linkage industry for the interest of retaining existing export and domestic market position. We must remember that this industry is contributing Bangladesh's economic growth and for this huge investments foreign, currency is a must for importing capital machinery.



In this case money from own reserve could be alternative source for cheaper and easy financing that the government has already decide to finance Payra Port Authority through a third party organization. The government formed Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) to lend the money from the forex reserves for the dredging of a channel for Payra Port, a seaport in Kalapara, Patuakhali. Initially, investments will be made from the BIDF to the port and power sectors.



Like financing port, composite textile mills are also important for our economy and there could be funds from our growing foreign exchange reserves. Foreign exchange reserve keeping in foreign banks is useless and risk also from hackers that Bangladesh already lost huge money at cyber-attack to its central bank's reserves in 2016. If Bangladesh fails to invest on its textile backward linkage industry and there is embargo from our export destination countries in particular from G7 plus countries, market will go to Vietnam, Cambodia and to other competitor countries who do have preparation to build more capacity in textile, its raw materials and accessories manufacturing.



But once composite mills are here in Bangladesh for own fabrics and textile packaging raw materials, dyeing factories, accessories then it will work as safeguards for any possible disasters. After graduating to a developing nation Bangladesh will not get existing GSP facilities and then it must try for GSP Plus. So there is a challenge for becoming a price competitive country and once there is local composite mills, it will help in getting GSP Plus facilities.



In the last two years, apart from pandemic caused disasters, foreign investments are happening to India, Myanmar, Cambodia and many other countries whereas Bangladesh is not getting sufficient FDI. Behind this slow FDI inflow in Bangladesh experts find old system plan in the economic industrial zone, unskilled workforce and many others. But due to proper handling in ports and in other supportive measures China HK, Koreans and some European companies are investing in textile sectors to our rival countries like Cambodia and Vietnam.



Initially Bangladesh needs 25 large composite textile mills as strong backward linkage industries that could be financed from reserve funds and each will cost at least Tk750 crore for making garment fabrics for USA, Europe and Special fabrics for Arabian Man/Women. And side by side we need at least 3-4 Dyes & Chemical factories. The funds could be financed on the basis of ten years refundable with 2 years for installing the plants and goods produced in those factories could be used as import substitutes.



Along with investment, a high powered committee should be formed to train workers in manufacturing high-end fabrics. A survey should be there for finding lands and already experienced composite textile mill owners those with additional fund support can extend business. Financing from forex reserve should be under strong terms and conditions. In this pandemic, local textile mills are busy with producing fabrics as for the 6-10 months smuggled fabrics are not entering in the country and even there is no luggage party from the nearest country.

The writer is chairman of the Little Group and a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association



