BGB seizes hemp at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 25: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 40 kilograms of hemp from Gangahat bordering area in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Suvedar Golam Muhammad, commander of Kashipur Camp under BGB-15 Battalion, said, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the area at around 11am and chased a gang of drug traders.

Being chased, they fled the scene leaving several bags behind.

Searching the bags, the BGB team recovered the hemp, the BGB official added.