Maize farming making momentum in Dinajpur



The photo shows maize being thrashed in an automatic machine in Dinajpur. photo: observer

The maize demand is also going up in the district. Bakery, poultry farm, livestock farm and fisheries are making this demand. Local maize has also demand in foreign countries.

At present, model farmers are cultivating 19 species of hybrid maize in the district and benefitting. Maize straw from Bangladesh is ranking first in Asia. Maize is growing bumper in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, and Kurigram districts.

"We fight monga (food deficit) by farming maize when there is no crop in our lands. Later other crops including paddy we lift," said some maize farmers.

Model farmer Md Muhebbul Islam Mona in Birol Upazila said, he has got 74 maunds of maize per bigha this year. Another Hasanuzzaman said, "We would cultivate Boro in the past. But due to high farming cost of Boro, farmers have shifted to maize cultivation."

"I have got about 85 maunds of maize this year from 50 decimals of leased land."

In creating employment for unemployed youths, the maize harvester machine is making contribution to benefitting them, he said. At present, per kg dry maize is selling at Tk 20 in the market.

Dr. M Asrail Hossain, director general of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute-Nashipur-Dinajpur, said, maize is a grain cash crop of international standard; it is on the diversified use; corn oil of maize, popcorn (puffed maize), and sweet corn (sweet maize) are becoming favourite to consumers.

Corn oil is nutritious, and free of cholesterol. Nasir Group in Tangail is producing maize oil. He said, farmers are getting benefit from technology-based maize farming.

In 2019-2020 fiscal year, 5.54 lakh hectares (ha) of lands were brought under maize cultivation across the country. The maize production was 54.02 metric tons (MT) against the demand of 66.72 MT. Per ha average yield was 9.75 per cent.

This 2020-2021, the maize cultivation is going to gain full-solvency.

It needs 20-25 times of irrigation for Boro farming while maize farming requires only 3-5 times of irrigation. The dry maize can be preserved for two/three months.

M A Matin, sub-assistant agriculture officer of Kalikapur Block at No.-2 Sundarban Union in Sadar Upazila, said, "We are providing services to farmers according to the instructions of the Agriculture Ministry, regarding seed distribution, sowing, sapling planting, right application of fertiliser, pest attack management, and irrigation. We are also providing weather information. Maize growers are getting such services."

Farmers are in need of uninterrupted seed supply, and fair prices.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Shah Mohammed Shakhawat said, bumper maize is being farmed in 10 unions of the upazila; the yield is satisfactory as well.

The farming scale will go up more in the future, he further said, adding, for getting fair prices, farmers have shifted to maize farming.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Dinajpur Pradip Kumar Guah said, maize is being cultivated in every village; farmers are delighted to get good yield and fair prices.

Cattle including cow, buffalo, goat and ewe like maize leaves; dry maize leaves are demand-driven fuel to households.

This deep-rooted grain crop provides green shade and protects natural balance, he further said.

In addition, after being mixed with soil, maize leaf, stem, and root bunch grow organic fertiliser.

Surendra Nath Ray, additional director of the DAE in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh regions, said, unemployed youths are benefitting by the harvesting machine.

Farmers are making high interest in farming this grain crop, he said. So, on the occasion of the Mujib Barsho, Bangladersh has gone one step ahead, he added.







DINAJPUR, June 25: Farmers in the district are changing their lots by farming maize. Their lives are getting changed with increasing maize cultivation as well as bumper yielding.The maize demand is also going up in the district. Bakery, poultry farm, livestock farm and fisheries are making this demand. Local maize has also demand in foreign countries.At present, model farmers are cultivating 19 species of hybrid maize in the district and benefitting. Maize straw from Bangladesh is ranking first in Asia. Maize is growing bumper in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, and Kurigram districts."We fight monga (food deficit) by farming maize when there is no crop in our lands. Later other crops including paddy we lift," said some maize farmers.Model farmer Md Muhebbul Islam Mona in Birol Upazila said, he has got 74 maunds of maize per bigha this year. Another Hasanuzzaman said, "We would cultivate Boro in the past. But due to high farming cost of Boro, farmers have shifted to maize cultivation.""I have got about 85 maunds of maize this year from 50 decimals of leased land."In creating employment for unemployed youths, the maize harvester machine is making contribution to benefitting them, he said. At present, per kg dry maize is selling at Tk 20 in the market.Dr. M Asrail Hossain, director general of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute-Nashipur-Dinajpur, said, maize is a grain cash crop of international standard; it is on the diversified use; corn oil of maize, popcorn (puffed maize), and sweet corn (sweet maize) are becoming favourite to consumers.Corn oil is nutritious, and free of cholesterol. Nasir Group in Tangail is producing maize oil. He said, farmers are getting benefit from technology-based maize farming.In 2019-2020 fiscal year, 5.54 lakh hectares (ha) of lands were brought under maize cultivation across the country. The maize production was 54.02 metric tons (MT) against the demand of 66.72 MT. Per ha average yield was 9.75 per cent.This 2020-2021, the maize cultivation is going to gain full-solvency.It needs 20-25 times of irrigation for Boro farming while maize farming requires only 3-5 times of irrigation. The dry maize can be preserved for two/three months.M A Matin, sub-assistant agriculture officer of Kalikapur Block at No.-2 Sundarban Union in Sadar Upazila, said, "We are providing services to farmers according to the instructions of the Agriculture Ministry, regarding seed distribution, sowing, sapling planting, right application of fertiliser, pest attack management, and irrigation. We are also providing weather information. Maize growers are getting such services."Farmers are in need of uninterrupted seed supply, and fair prices.Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Shah Mohammed Shakhawat said, bumper maize is being farmed in 10 unions of the upazila; the yield is satisfactory as well.The farming scale will go up more in the future, he further said, adding, for getting fair prices, farmers have shifted to maize farming.Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Dinajpur Pradip Kumar Guah said, maize is being cultivated in every village; farmers are delighted to get good yield and fair prices.Cattle including cow, buffalo, goat and ewe like maize leaves; dry maize leaves are demand-driven fuel to households.This deep-rooted grain crop provides green shade and protects natural balance, he further said.In addition, after being mixed with soil, maize leaf, stem, and root bunch grow organic fertiliser.Surendra Nath Ray, additional director of the DAE in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh regions, said, unemployed youths are benefitting by the harvesting machine.Farmers are making high interest in farming this grain crop, he said. So, on the occasion of the Mujib Barsho, Bangladersh has gone one step ahead, he added.