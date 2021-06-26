49 people detained in four districts

A total of 49 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura, Rajshahi and Jhenidah, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team arrested one woman with 1,659 pieces of yaba tablets in the district on Tuesday.

Arrestee Moriam Begum, 39, was identified as wife of Md Bakul Mia of Digirpar Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 Company Commander Lt. Shovon Khan said, the RAB team raided Kargown area of Katiadi Upazila and arrested her with the yaba pills and seized one mobile set.

A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, he added.

BOGURA: An absconding convict of seven years in a child abduction case has been arrested by police after long 32 years.

The 60-year-old Abdul Matin Mandol was arrested from Jalshuka Village in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

He is the son of late Abdul Malek Mandol, a resident of Itail Village in Kalai Upazila of Joypurhat.

The plaintiff of the child abduction case Fazlul Huq of Itail Village said, "They abducted my son when he was just 7-year-old. Police rescued my son on the 13th day of the abduction. Motin and Sakam were the accused in the case. Both were given seven-year punishment by a court. Since then Matin had been absconding. Sakam died coming home after staying in jail for seven years."

He further said, "I can't recall the case anymore. Suddenly on Tuesday morning, Kalai police informed me that the absconding convict of your case Abdul Matin has been arrested. Hearing it, I felt very happy."

Superintend of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said the child abduction case was filed with Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Court in July 1989. The judge awarded 7-year jail sentence to Abdul Matin Mondol. Since then he had been absconding. Taking the help of information technology, police arrested him from his father-in-law's house in Jalshuka Village of Shahjahanpur Upazila on Tuesday morning. He was then sent to jail.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 24 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.

Of the arrested, three had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs was also recovered from them during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained 23 Bangladeshi nationals in Maheshpur border area of the district while they were entering the country illegally from India.

Among the detained persons, seven are women, six children and the remaining 10 are men.

The BGB personnel detained them from Khosalpur, Jaddabpur, and Samanta areas on Saturday morning.







