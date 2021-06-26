Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two elderly men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Natore, in three days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Happy, 15, was the daughter of Habibur Rahman Hawlader, a resident of Gazipur Moholla in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Gazipur Dakhil Madrasa.

The deceased's family sources said Happy hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Yakub Ali, 65, was a resident of Nichu Katila Village under Jogipara Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Yakub Ali hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at night.

Later, the family members found his hanging body at dawn on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara PS Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man from ethnic community has reportedly committed suicide in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Indra Mohan, 70, was a resident of Dhumnighat area under Dakatiya Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Indra Mohan took a loan a couple of months back with the condition of paying interest of Tk 20,000 weekly.

As he failed to pay the weekly interest, Indra Mohan drank poison at home at around 4pm.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rushed him to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Deceased Shamim Hossain, 25, was the son of Jamal Pramanik, a resident of Atua Mohalla in Banpara Municipality.

The autopsy of the deceased was completed on Wednesday.

Earlier, he died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday night.

Local Ward Councillor Dulal Hossain said Shamim borrowed Tk 10,000 from one person with the condition of paying interest.

As Shamim could not repay the money with interest, he fled to Dhaka with his family.

Shamim recently came back to the area after not getting job due to the ongoing public restrictions.

Later, the moneylender demanded a total of Tk 70,000 from him.

Shamim took poison on Tuesday evening as he could not repay the debt money with interest.

He was rushed to RMCH where Shamim succumbed to his injuries.

Baraigram PS Inspector Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





