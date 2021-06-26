Video
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon and Rajshahi, in two days.  
SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 45, a resident of Satikabari Village under Khokshabari Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Mosaddeque Hossain said a truck hit a motorcycle in Sayedabad Shilpa Park area in the morning, leaving its rider Aminul dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body.
However, police could not be able to seize the truck and no case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Two people were killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning,
The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 28, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Tema Village under Mauhachhi Union in Mohanpur Upazila of Rajshahi, and Russel, 20, son of Babar Uddin of Chakarshid Village in Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali.
Police and local sources said a Rajshahi-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit a mini truck in Jelerghat intersection area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 8:30am, leaving its driver Masud Rana and helper Russel seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud Rana dead and referred Russel to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.
Later, Russel succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 48, son of Abid Mandol, 45, a resident of Gobindapur area under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Shibpur Highway PS OC Lutfar Rahman said Abdus Samad was going to Jhalmaliya Haat riding by his van carrying bananas at around 6:30am.
On the way, a Natore-bound truck hit the van in Puthia Sadar Bus Stand area, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
A case was filed in this connection, the OC added.


