Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Satkhira, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A construction worker was killed and two others were injured when a wall collapsed on them in Sagorpara area in the city on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Dukhu Bishwas, 55, was a resident of Khairakandi Village in Godagari Upazila of the district.

Rajshahi Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Rauf said a wall collapsed on workers while they were doing construction work of a drain in Sagorpara area at noon, which left three workers injured.

The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Dukhu dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station (PS) Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the incident.

KALAROA, SATKHIRA: A farmer died after he fell from a mango tree in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Zahidul Islam, 26, was the son of Abu Talib, a resident of Bhikhali Village under the upazila.

Witnesses said Zahidul climbed up the tree for plucking mangoes at his house. At one stage, he fell down and died on the spot.





