Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Damaged road culvert causes public sufferings at Patnitala

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

The damaged culvert on Naogaon-Joypurhat Regional Road in Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

The damaged culvert on Naogaon-Joypurhat Regional Road in Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, June 25: A damaged culvert on Naogaon-Joypurhat Regional Road in Patnitala Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap.
The road ranges from Uttar Para of Raghunathpur to 14 BGB camp point under Ward No.-1 in Nazirpur Union. The culver is located adjacent to the camp.  
Locals have expressed their anger about the broken culvert on social media including facebook.
Local Rakibul Hasan said, "My childhood passed in this village. It hurts me while village people complain of their problems. Experiencing a long struggle, villagers got electricity before 2018 election. But the road problem still exists.  The road is used by about 2,500 to 3,000 people every day. But it has only one culvert-bridge in middle of the road; it has been damaged seriously."
According to him, five/six people have been injured falling into canal. Patients cannot be taken to hospital due to disrupted road, caused by the broken culvert mainly.
Kamruzzaman of Raghunathpur Jugibari said, "Our area is agriculture-oriented. Bringing agro-products through the road is hampered. Transports cannot move. Victim locals have demanded repairing the culvert and the road."
Over mobile phone, Chairman of Nazirpur Union Sadek Uddin could not be reached for his comment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB seizes hemp at Fulbari
Maize farming making momentum in Dinajpur
49 people detained in four districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Damaged road culvert causes public sufferings at Patnitala
Farmers expect bumper jute production at Jaldhaka


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft