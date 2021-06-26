Damaged road culvert causes public sufferings at Patnitala



The damaged culvert on Naogaon-Joypurhat Regional Road in Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

The road ranges from Uttar Para of Raghunathpur to 14 BGB camp point under Ward No.-1 in Nazirpur Union. The culver is located adjacent to the camp.

Locals have expressed their anger about the broken culvert on social media including facebook.

Local Rakibul Hasan said, "My childhood passed in this village. It hurts me while village people complain of their problems. Experiencing a long struggle, villagers got electricity before 2018 election. But the road problem still exists. The road is used by about 2,500 to 3,000 people every day. But it has only one culvert-bridge in middle of the road; it has been damaged seriously."

According to him, five/six people have been injured falling into canal. Patients cannot be taken to hospital due to disrupted road, caused by the broken culvert mainly.

Kamruzzaman of Raghunathpur Jugibari said, "Our area is agriculture-oriented. Bringing agro-products through the road is hampered. Transports cannot move. Victim locals have demanded repairing the culvert and the road."

Over mobile phone, Chairman of Nazirpur Union Sadek Uddin could not be reached for his comment.







PATNITALA, NAOGAON, June 25: A damaged culvert on Naogaon-Joypurhat Regional Road in Patnitala Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap.The road ranges from Uttar Para of Raghunathpur to 14 BGB camp point under Ward No.-1 in Nazirpur Union. The culver is located adjacent to the camp.Locals have expressed their anger about the broken culvert on social media including facebook.Local Rakibul Hasan said, "My childhood passed in this village. It hurts me while village people complain of their problems. Experiencing a long struggle, villagers got electricity before 2018 election. But the road problem still exists. The road is used by about 2,500 to 3,000 people every day. But it has only one culvert-bridge in middle of the road; it has been damaged seriously."According to him, five/six people have been injured falling into canal. Patients cannot be taken to hospital due to disrupted road, caused by the broken culvert mainly.Kamruzzaman of Raghunathpur Jugibari said, "Our area is agriculture-oriented. Bringing agro-products through the road is hampered. Transports cannot move. Victim locals have demanded repairing the culvert and the road."Over mobile phone, Chairman of Nazirpur Union Sadek Uddin could not be reached for his comment.