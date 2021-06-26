Video
Farmers expect bumper jute production at Jaldhaka

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

A jute field in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

A jute field in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, June 25: This year's jute cultivation has also been good for favourable weather in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila is expecting bumper jute production.  
According to the DAE sources, about 10,000 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under jute cultivation in 11 unions and one municipality. The farming target is 10,000 ha.
While talking with The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, they are shifting to jute cultivation as they got profitable prices of jute in the past years. For the last several years, they have been getting fair prices of their jute produce.
The sources said, if there is no sudden natural disaster, this year's jute production will exceed the target.
Farmer Md Suban of Gabrol Village at Koimari Union said, per acre jute production cost is about Tk 15,000 including labour wage.  Besides, it requires Tk 18,000 for seed, fertiliser and irrigation.
If yielding is good, production will stand at 35 to 40 maunds per acre.
The average price of jute is Tk 2,500 to 3,000 per maund. On this account, a grower can get a sale of about Tk 1 lakh to 1.10 lakh per acre.
Normally, an additional amount of about Tk 20,000 is excluded from the total sale for harvesting, sorting and marketing. So the real profit per maund stands at about Tk 80,000 to 90,000.
This is not the primary price rate of jute. To get the price rate, growers have to wait for seasonal good time.
Farmer Alam of Dawabari in the upazila said, growers' jute farming interest is going up day by day for fair prices.
"We are hoping bumper production," he added.
He was echoed by farmers Md Mafizur and Zomaddar of Balagram Village. They said, they got fair prices in the last year.
Necessary irrigation, fertiliser and insecticide are required for good yield, they added.
Union-based sub-assistant agriculture officers said, at present jute is deemed as main cash crop to farmers of Lohagara; that's why jute farming is increasing day by day.
Agriculture field officials are working round the clock to address any problem faced by farmers, they maintained.
Upazila agriculture officer said, the jute yield has been good; the weather is remaining fair; if it continues, there will be bumper production of jute this year.


Farmers expect bumper jute production at Jaldhaka


