Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Police will supply oxygen to corona patient in Natore

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

NATORE, June 25: District Police Department has announced to supply oxygen cylinder to corona patients in the district free of cost.
While inaugurating an oxygen bank booth on the police line compound at Harishpur area of Natore Town on Tuesday, Md Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rajshahi Range, came up with this disclosure.
He said, police is conducting various types of humanitarian services in addition to maintain law and order. The setting-up of the oxygen bank is one example, he added.
Under the programme, police will supply oxygen cylinder at their own care if anybody phones in the number (01320-124503), he said.
The oxygen will be supplied according to the need of the patients, he further said.  For this purpose, four vehicles including ambulance have been made ready.
The oxygen bank has been opened with 51 sets of oxygen cylinders.  Pran Agro Ltd, Pakija Group and Mayor Uma Chowdhury of Natore Pourashava are assisting the programme.  
Superintendent of Police Liton Kumer Saha said, the oxygen cylinders will be sent to the affected patients within 10 minutes if they live in the town area. But it may take much time for other patients who live far from the town area, he added.
The booth service is completely free of cost and it will remain open for 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB seizes hemp at Fulbari
Maize farming making momentum in Dinajpur
49 people detained in four districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Damaged road culvert causes public sufferings at Patnitala
Farmers expect bumper jute production at Jaldhaka


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft