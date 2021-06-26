Police will supply oxygen to corona patient in Natore

NATORE, June 25: District Police Department has announced to supply oxygen cylinder to corona patients in the district free of cost.

While inaugurating an oxygen bank booth on the police line compound at Harishpur area of Natore Town on Tuesday, Md Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rajshahi Range, came up with this disclosure.

He said, police is conducting various types of humanitarian services in addition to maintain law and order. The setting-up of the oxygen bank is one example, he added.

Under the programme, police will supply oxygen cylinder at their own care if anybody phones in the number (01320-124503), he said.

The oxygen will be supplied according to the need of the patients, he further said. For this purpose, four vehicles including ambulance have been made ready.

The oxygen bank has been opened with 51 sets of oxygen cylinders. Pran Agro Ltd, Pakija Group and Mayor Uma Chowdhury of Natore Pourashava are assisting the programme.

Superintendent of Police Liton Kumer Saha said, the oxygen cylinders will be sent to the affected patients within 10 minutes if they live in the town area. But it may take much time for other patients who live far from the town area, he added.

The booth service is completely free of cost and it will remain open for 24 hours.





