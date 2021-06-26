Covid-19: 46 more people die, 2,094 more infected in 15 dists

A total of 46 more people died of and 2,094 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 15 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Dinajpur and Sirajganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 23 more people died of and 1,322 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 50,117 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 939, including highest 233 in Khulna, followed by 180 in Kushtia, 124 in Jashore, 82 in Chuadanga, 80 in Jhenidah, 74 in Bagerhat, 66 in Satkhira, 39 in Meherpur, 36 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 23 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, a total of 23 fatalities were reported in eight districts in the division till 8am on Friday.

Of the deceased, seven are in Kushtia, five in Khulna and Jashore each, two in Jhenidah, and one in Meherpur, Bagerhat, Chuadanga and Satkhira districts each. The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure on 917, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected people, 35,922 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 246 new recoveries found on Friday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,357 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 50,396 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 36,646 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 467 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 377 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 370 were detected in Jashore, followed by 332 in Khulna, 179 in Jhenidah, 116 in Chuadanga, 111 in Kushtia, 73 in Bagerhat, 48 in Satkhira, 45 in Meherpur, 38 in Narail and 10 in Magura.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 14,161 in Khulna, 10, 720 in Jashore, 6,912 in Kushtia, 3,890 in Jhenidah, 3,177 in Satkhira, 2,953 in Chuadanga, 2,867 in Bagerhat, 2,461 in Narail, 1,540 in Meherpur and 1,436 in Magura districts.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, one from Natore and three from Naogaon districts.

Some 423 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 357 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 366 here.

Meanwhile, some 124 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 41.75 per cent. With this, the total virus cases rose to 13,152 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 98 are in Sadar, 13 in Adamdighi, three in Shibganj, Gabtali and Shajahanpur each, and one in Dupchanchia, Nandigram and Sherpur upazilas.

Among the total infected, 12,344 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 132 here.

Meanwhile, some 116 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 10,685 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday.

He said 442 new samples were tested in three coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 116 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26.24 per cent.

Among the total infected, 7,410 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 69.35 per cent.

Currently, 3,143 people are in isolation and 57 are admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila, the CS added.

DINAJPUR: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 158 here.

Meanwhile, some 483 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 48.20 per cent.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3:30pm on Thursday.

Of the newly infected, 313 are in Sadar, 48 in Hakimpur, 42 in Birampur, 20 in Bochaganj, 16 in Parbatipur, 10 in Birganj and Nawabganj each, nine in Chirirbandar, seven in Fulbari, five in Biral, two in Khansama and one in Kaharole upazilas.

A total of 1,002 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 483 people found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 47,871 samples have been tested in the district.

Of the deceased, 80 are in Sadar, 13 in Chirirbandar, 12 in Parbatipur, 10 in Birampur, nine in Biral and Fulbari each, six in Birganj, five in Bochaganj and Kaharole each, four in Khansama, three in Nawabganj and two in Hakimpur upazilas.

SIRAJGANJ: A more person died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Balaram Saha, 80, son of late Matilal Saha, a resident of Sahapara Village in Shahjadpur Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 31 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 49 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 22.27 per cent.

Statistician of Sirajganj CS office Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said a total of 520 samples were tested in the last three days where 116 people found positive for the virus in the district.

Of them, 56 are in Sadar, 18 in Kazipur, 13 in Ullapara, and seven in Raiganj, Kamarkhanda, Belkuchi and Shahjadpur upazilas each.

Among the infected, five patients are now undergoing treatment at Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital while the rest are in home isolation.







