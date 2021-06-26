Three minors among five drown in four dists

Five people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Patuakhali, Natore and Munshiganj, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two minor children drowned in a ditch in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Nafisa Khatun, 4, daughter of Umar, and Yasin, 4, son of Mohammad Yusuf, residents of Kurshapur Village under Zoshora Union in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.

Local sources Nafisa and Yasin went out of their house to play with some other children at noon.

Later, they drowned in a ditch nearby the house at around 2pm.

After searching, the family members found their bodies floating on water and took them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Zoshora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tariqul Islam Real confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Ahmed, 7, son of Habibur Rahman of Dariyabad Village under Kanakdiya Union in the upazila. He was a student of Dariyabad Nurani Madrasa.

The deceased's family sources said Jisan fell in a pond nearby the house at around 5:30pm while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kanakdiya UP Chairman Shahin Hawlader confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A man drowned in the Gurunai River in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Md Noor-e-Alam Siddiquee said the man came to Pangashia Village in the upazila at around 8am and jumped into the river.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the river.

However, police are trying find out the deceased's identity and investigating the matter, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: A young man drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Muslibin, 22, son of Hafez Delwat Hossain, a resident of Hatlaxmiganj area in the district. He was a day-labourer.

Local sources said Muslibin fell in the river from Munshiganj Launch Terminal at around 8am and went missing there.

Being informed, divers from Munshiganj Fire Sevice Station and Narayanganj BIWTA rushed in and recovered his body from the river after about one hour of frantic effort.

Sub-Inspector of Munshiganj Sadar PS Kajal Das confirmed the incident.









