Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:00 AM
Home Countryside

Man arrested for threatening to kill PM

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, June 25: A man in Sadar Upazila of the district has been arrested in a case filed over threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook post.
Arrested Foysal Ahmmed Mina, 25, was arrested at around 12:30am on Wednesday. He is a resident of from Nijra Jangal Bazar area in Sadar Upazila.
Sadar Upazila Juba League Vice-president Masud Rana filed a case with the Sadar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday night.
According to the case statement, Foysal threatened to kill the prime minister in a Facebook post posted at around 3pm on June 16.
Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar PS Md Monirul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


