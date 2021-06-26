Man arrested for threatening to kill PM

GOPALGANJ, June 25: A man in Sadar Upazila of the district has been arrested in a case filed over threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook post.

Arrested Foysal Ahmmed Mina, 25, was arrested at around 12:30am on Wednesday. He is a resident of from Nijra Jangal Bazar area in Sadar Upazila.

Sadar Upazila Juba League Vice-president Masud Rana filed a case with the Sadar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday night.

According to the case statement, Foysal threatened to kill the prime minister in a Facebook post posted at around 3pm on June 16.

Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar PS Md Monirul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.







