Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sri Lanka’s marine disaster worsens as toll rises

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

COLOMBO, June 25: Damage to Sri Lanka's marine environment from a sinking chemical ship is worse than feared, officials said Friday, as more dead turtles, dolphins and whales washed up on the island's beaches.
As of Thursday, 130 marine animals have been found dead on the Indian Ocean's beaches since the MV X-Press caught fire last month before partially sinking off the coast after two weeks ablaze.
Sri Lanka's government believes they were killed by the hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics leaking from the ship.
"At least six turtle carcasses washed up along the western coast on Thursday alone," a wildlife official told AFP. He said they had also received the first report of a shoal of reef fish dying at Hikkaduwa, a southern tourist resort area known for its rich coral reefs.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka’s marine disaster worsens as toll rises
US former police officer to be sentenced for Floyd murder
Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages
751 unmarked graves found at Canada school
Destroyed cars and debris of damaged buildings are seen on June 25
Modi assures polls, statehood
Biden backs $1.2t infra bill
Four dead in Florida building collapse, 159 unaccounted for


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft