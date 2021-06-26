Sri Lanka’s marine disaster worsens as toll rises

COLOMBO, June 25: Damage to Sri Lanka's marine environment from a sinking chemical ship is worse than feared, officials said Friday, as more dead turtles, dolphins and whales washed up on the island's beaches.

As of Thursday, 130 marine animals have been found dead on the Indian Ocean's beaches since the MV X-Press caught fire last month before partially sinking off the coast after two weeks ablaze.

Sri Lanka's government believes they were killed by the hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics leaking from the ship.

"At least six turtle carcasses washed up along the western coast on Thursday alone," a wildlife official told AFP. He said they had also received the first report of a shoal of reef fish dying at Hikkaduwa, a southern tourist resort area known for its rich coral reefs. -AFP