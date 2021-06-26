

Modi assures polls, statehood

The PM looked to set the tone for the start of the next level of political transition - assembly elections - in the Union territory, and seek support for the legitimacy of the delimitation process. His move came as the government looked to break the ice after 22 months of trust deficit, allegations and counter-allegations, and over a year of house arrest of mainstream leaders in J&K.

In the meeting with all parties working in the state, including the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of mainstream parties in J&K, the PM said the "distance between Delhi and dil (hearts of Kashmiri people) should end".

Seeking support for the delimitation exercise in steps towards restoring J&K's statehood, the PM said every election in J&K has so far been conducted peacefully and now it's time for the early conduct of assembly elections.

But it needs the support of everyone for the delimitation process so that elections can be ensured as early as possible, said Modi, adding that bureaucracy can't take the space of elected representatives. In a pleasant surprise for the government, the demand for the restoration of Article 370 was subdued, limited to only two parties - National Conference and People's Democratic Party, official sources said.

Moreover, the general consensus was that the elections should be held soon and statehood should be restored - both assured by the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah, they said. All leaders from J&K also said they were committed to the territorial integrity of India and its constitution, the sources added.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress never demanded a reversal of the 5 August 2019 decision to revoke the special status of J&K. He also praised the administration of L-G Manoj Sinha, saying he "has done a very good job". Further, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, saying "their exit was a blot on us", the sources said.

The three-hour-long high-level meeting Thursday was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Jitendra Singh, a Union minister from J&K, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, besides four former CMs - Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. -HT











