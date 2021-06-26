EU leaders reject push for Putin summit

BRUSSELS, June 25: European Union leaders have rejected a push from Germany and France to restart meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday insisted that the EU should be able to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after other leaders from the bloc thwarted her push for a summit.

"The president of the US met for a serious talk with Vladimir Putin, which I did not have the impression was a reward for the Russian president," Merkel told a press conference after EU talks in Brussels. "A sovereign EU, in my opinion, should also be able to represent the interests of the EU in such a similar conversation."

Berlin and Paris had blindsided their EU counterparts by putting forward a last-minute proposal for the bloc to resume meetings with Putin in the wake of US President Joe Biden's sit-down with him in Geneva last week. There was opposition from numerous member states -- especially in eastern Europe -- who remain deeply wary of rewarding the Kremlin with talks before it changes course.

The EU is looking to revamp its strategy on keeping its vast eastern neighbour in check as Brussels admits that relations with the Kremlin look set to deteriorate further despite having already reached their "lowest level".

Moscow has been at loggerheads with a number of Western capitals recently after a Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's borders and a series of espionage scandals that have resulted in diplomatic expulsions.

Germany and France rattled wary EU counterparts -- especially those neighbouring Russia -- with a proposal to restart talks between Putin and the bloc, frozen since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Leaders rejected the push during hours of late-night wrangling in Brussels, with opponents arguing it risked sending the wrong message to Putin in the face of ongoing aggression from Moscow. "We believe that it is far too premature and that now it would be a kind of reward for Russia's President, for his politics, but unfortunately aggressive policy, provoking neighbours, attacks of various kinds," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Italy's Mario Draghi, who backed a meeting between all EU leaders and Putin, said that the proposal had come "a bit as a surprise" and upset the countries most worried about Moscow. He said that the bloc had "substantially shelved this idea, at least for the moment".

The Kremlin said it "regretted" the decision by the EU to reject talks and insisted that Putin "remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels".

A bid by France and Germany to resume European summits with Russia, which was blocked by fellow EU nations on Friday, underscores the anxiety in Paris and Berlin of being sidelined in dealing with Moscow during the presidency of Joe Biden.

A summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 appears to have been seen by France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel as a model for a dialogue with Russia that can be uncompromising but also constructive.

Analysts say the relative success of that meeting -- marked by the absence of a joint press conference but progress on issues of mutual interest -- means the EU risks a secondary role as the West redefines its relations with Russia. But the proposal from France and Germany was thwarted Friday by opposition from within the EU from ex-Soviet bloc nations like Poland as well as the three Baltic states. It also infuriated Western ally Ukraine. -AFP







