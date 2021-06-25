BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP has submitted a memorandum to Dhaka WASA authorities protesting the increase in the price of water.

The BNP leaders on Thursday handed over the memorandum to the Dhaka WASA Chief Security Officer Maksudul Haque at the Kawran Bazar WASA head office in the capital.

The memorandum termed the increase in water prices unreasonable and anti-people. WASA has the moral responsibility and duty to ensure uninterrupted supply of safe water to city dwellers.

"Frequent unreasonable increase in water prices has become a continuous process of the government. But they could not ensure safe and secure water supply to the city dwellers," the memorandum alleged.

The memorandum demanded immediate reversal of the anti-people decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to the city dwellers by stopping corruption, looting, irregularities and arbitrariness of Dhaka WASA.

Before handing over the memorandum, BNP leaders and activists staged a demonstration under the WASA building.

Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Joint Secretary General of the BNP and President of Dhaka Metropolitan South, said, "WASA has increased water bills 14 times in the last 13 years unfairly."

"The bill of one thousand liters of water was Tk 6.4 what is now Tk 15.18. We strongly protest against this decision," he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sohel said, "If you can stay healthy for an hour by drinking WASA water, I will quit politics."

Mentioning that Taskin A Khan is imposing extra water bills on the people to increase his salary the BNP metropolitan leader said, "During the Corona pandemic, the salary of wastewater manufacturer's MD in Dhaka has been increased to Tk 620,000. And this money is being taken from the pockets of the people."

Sohel also alleged, "The MD of a service provider like WASA is operating the organization from the United States with remote control."