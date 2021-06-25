Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Front Page

BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent 

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP has submitted a memorandum to Dhaka WASA authorities protesting the increase in the price of water.
The BNP leaders on Thursday handed over the memorandum to the Dhaka WASA Chief Security Officer Maksudul Haque at the Kawran Bazar WASA head office in the capital.
The memorandum termed the increase in water prices unreasonable and anti-people. WASA has the moral responsibility and duty to ensure uninterrupted supply of safe water to city dwellers.
"Frequent unreasonable increase in water prices has become a continuous process of the government. But they could not ensure safe and secure water supply to the city dwellers," the memorandum alleged.
The memorandum demanded immediate reversal of the anti-people decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to the city dwellers by stopping corruption, looting, irregularities and arbitrariness of Dhaka WASA.
Before handing over the memorandum, BNP leaders and      activists staged a demonstration under the WASA building.
Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Joint Secretary General of the BNP and President of Dhaka Metropolitan South, said, "WASA has increased water bills 14 times in the last 13 years unfairly."
"The bill of one thousand liters of water was Tk 6.4 what is now Tk 15.18. We strongly protest against this decision," he added.
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sohel said, "If you can stay healthy for an hour by drinking WASA water, I will quit politics."
Mentioning that Taskin A Khan is imposing extra water bills on the people to increase his salary the BNP metropolitan leader said, "During the Corona pandemic, the salary of wastewater manufacturer's MD in Dhaka has been increased to Tk 620,000. And this money is being taken from the pockets of the people."
Sohel also alleged, "The MD of a service provider like WASA is operating the organization from the United States with remote control."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price
Bashir bail petition rejected
Public buses fleecing people in fares, while flouting health hygiene in city
Names of 2,973 more FFs published in 4th phase list
No advance payment for online delivery: Commerce Ministry
Govt seeks info on assignments to students
DU unveils Tk 83,179 lakh budget for FY 22
EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in Rajshahi 'gunfight'
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft