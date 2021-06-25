Bashir bail petition rejected

The High Court (HC) on Thursday scrapped the bail petition of suspended Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Khandaker Enamul Basir over his illegal transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe.

The court rejected the petition as it did not follow due process and asked the lower court concerned to

finish the trial proceedings of the case in 360 days from the date of accepting it.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order as the petition filed by Khandaker Enamul was not pressed before the bench.

Lawyer Ruhul Kuddus Kazal and Zahidul Alam stood for the petitioner while Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC with Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the State in the virtual hearing.

Enamul Basir, now in jail, filed the bail petition with the HC on June 2 following the refusal of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 on April 29.

On March 18, last year, a Dhaka court framed charges against him and suspended Deputy Inspector General Mizanur Rahman in the aforementioned bribery scandal.

Earlier, on January 19 in 2020, ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case with ACC's Dhaka District Coordination Office-1, under anti-money laundering Act.





