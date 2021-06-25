Video
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Public buses fleecing people in fares, while flouting health hygiene in city

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Pressed with the necessity of reaching Dhaka people from the 7 surrounding districts under lockdown not only change the mode of transport but often cover a long distance on foot as in the picture taken from Gabtali on Thursday. (inset) A medical assistant is collecting nasal swab from a woman carrying a child on her lap at the BSMMU in the capital on the same day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Despite the increased fares, public transports in the capital are not following any health hygiene rules even in the midst of growing coronavirus infection. The public buses are breaching the rules of carrying half the passengers of their seat capacity.
However, most of the long-distance buses are following the instructions to carry passengers leaving half the seats vacant.
Visiting various parts of the city it was found that despite the increased fares, buses were full of passengers much to the annoyance of city dwellers.
Transport owners claimed that some drivers and helpers are being punished for violating health rules during this corona period.
In Gulistan area of the city, it was found that most of the public transports were filled to capacity. Public transports of private companies as well as government organization Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTC) were seen to violate the health hygiene rules.
However, a BRTC bus helper blamed passengers for this. As this correspondent asked why they were      taking more passengers he, in reply, asked, "What will we do if people are not aware of their own hygiene? We cannot force them."
Each and every seat of BRTC double-decker buses carry passenger, Shariful Islam, an employee of a private company, told the Daily Observer, "I have been standing in Khilkhet area since 8:30 am and found most of the buses carrying passengers to capacity. I didn't want to put myself in health risk but I couldn't find any alternative."
Yusuf Hossain, a resident of Mohammadpur, said, "Health hygiene was somewhat observed at the beginning when public transport was allowed to run. But in a few days, the scenario changed."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jatree Kalyan Samity demanded withdrawal of the increased fare and transport of passengers on the basis of seat capacity.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Jatri Kalyan, said, "The anarchy of public transport owners is not a matter of one day. We have been saying for a long time that managements of all transports should be under army surveillance to maintain health hygiene.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "We have formed eight mobile teams to ensure hygiene in public transport. These teams are made up of BRTA executive magistrates. They are serving in different areas. Several bus trips have been canceled due to such irregularities."
"Besides, another nine-member mobile team has been formed centrally to ensure smooth movement of vehicles across the country including Dhaka. We are paying special attention to ensure that public transport is conducted in compliance with the health rules," he added.


