Names of 2,973 more FFs published in 4th phase list

The Ministry of Liberation War has published the names of 2,973 more valiant freedom fighters list in the fourth phase with the recommendation of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

A Ministry of Liberation War press release on Thursday said, "The names of 2,973 valiant freedom fighters of 55 Upzilas of eight divisions have been published. This list can be found on the website of the Ministry of Liberation War (www.molwa.gov.bd)."

With the inclusion of the freedom fighters, the number of enrolled FFs now stands at 1,696,14.

In the first list, names of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, members of the Mujibnagar government Cabinet, including the then Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and ministers Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman were included on the top of the freedom fighters' list.

The published list includes 938 freedom fighters from Dhaka division, 177 from Chittagong division, 167 from Barisal division, 562 from Khulna division, 202 from Mymensingh division, 778 from Rajshahi division, 58 from Rangpur division and 91 from Sylhet division.

Earlier, on March 25, the Ministry of Liberation War released 1 lakh 47 thousand 537 freedom fighters

list in the first phase, 6 thousand 988 in the second phase on May 9 and 12 thousand 116 people in the third phase on June 7.

According to the Ministry, it hasn't published names of those civil freedom fighters whose names were published in the gazette without approval of Jamuka. After getting approval from the Jamuka, the names will be published, the Ministry said.







