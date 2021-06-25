No advance payment for online delivery: Commerce Ministry

The government has finally decided to impose bar on advance payment system for the country's online e-commerce platforms the Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka and e-orange.

Instead, it has asked the e-commerce platforms to introduce 'cash on payment after delivery system' to avert fraudulence in this sector and harassing the customers buying products through the platforms.

Following the Bangladesh Bank's probe report submitted recently after investigating the complaints against the Evaly, widely discussed for thousands of allegation of fraudulence and harassing the clients, the Commerce Ministry has taken the decision after consulting with the stakeholders.

The decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting of the Commerce Ministry comprising the representatives of the Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Information and Communication Technology Division and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

After the meeting held at the Commerce Ministry, its Additional Secretary Shaikh Hafizur Rahman, also chair of the meeting, told reporters that they have discussed the report in the meeting. The decision was taken unanimously following the recommendations of the committee and opinion of the stakeholders.

He said due to the new system, no one of the e-commerce platforms would be able to collect advance money from the customers giving different offers. Instead, they will have to receive money from the customers after delivering the products to the clients.

Following the new method, the sellers will get money after receiving message from the buyers. The fund will only be transferred through the gateway of Bangladesh Banks. "To ensure it, the buyers have been requested to pay the money through debit or credit cards of mobile financing services like bKash or Nagad. The buyers have been urged not to pay advance cash for buying products," he added.

e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser told media after the meeting that it's unfortunate that all e-commerce companies have been facing trouble due to one or two companies. To avert such fraudulence, a standard operating procedure or directives is necessary.

After publishing the report in different media, the Bank Asia on Thursday notified its customers that transactions through the banks cards with 10 e-commerce platforms will remain suspended for the time being. The platforms are Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, e-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart and Needs.

The BRAC Bank also cancelled card transactions with the platforms a day ago.

The move of the banks came when an increasing number of customers alleged that they did not get products in time after purchasing them from the e-commerce sites.

