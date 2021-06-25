Govt seeks info on assignments to students

The government has asked for information on assignments given to students during the closure of educational institutions.

The information is to be sent to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education to ensure 100 percent students' participation and assessment.

The office order of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education signed on Wednesday (June 23) was released on Thursday (June 24).

In the office order, the Department of Secondary and Higher Education has asked for information related to the assignments given and submitted to the SSC candidates of class VI to IX.

This information has been sought from the Regional Director, District Education Officer and Upazila/Thana Education Officers.

The office order has asked for information on how many students are going to take part in the SSC exam in 2022.

In addition, they have been asked to mention the total number of students taking assignments in a week and how many of them have submitted their assignments.

The office order further said in areas where lockdown is going on the Regional Director, District Education Officer, Upazila/Thana Secondary Education Officer could reschedule the date of submission of assignments in consultation with local administration and heads of institutions.

The students who are unable to accept the assignment due to lockdown, the Heads of Institutions will give them the opportunity to accept and submit the assignment at the next convenient time.

It is to be noted that thematic assignments have already been prepared to fully involve the students in the learning activities and bring them under continuous assessment on the basis of the reorganized curriculum as per the instructions of the Ministry of Education.

Students are given thematic assignments at the beginning of each week.





