DU unveils Tk 83,179 lakh budget for FY 22

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday approved a budget of Tk 83,179 lakh in the annual Senate session of the university at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

The session was held at 3:00pm at the Senate Bhaban, presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The Treasurer of the University, Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, presented the budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in the session.

For the first time, the budget of the university under 2021-22 FY has been composed according to Economic Code given by the government of Bangladesh.

In the beginning of the session, Vice-Chancellor pays tribute to the prominent teachers, political personalities, educationists and national and international political leaders by remembering them who passed away amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They kept silent for one minute as part of the tribute.

This time, the amount of the budget has been decreased compared to the budget of the last year. Last year, it was Tk 86,956 lakh which is Tk 83,179 lakh this year.

This is the first time in the history of Dhaka University that it could not consume the entire budget of 20-21 FY. Last year, the main budget was Tk 86,956 lakh. Of them, the university could cost Tk 77,428 lakh. The authority marked the pandemic situation behind the matter.

1.32 per cent of the budget has been reserved for the research sector this time. The allotment for research has been increased compared to the last year. Now it is Tk 11cr which was Tk 9.5cr in the last year.

VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said Dhaka University has taken various initiatives under the theme "Achieving sustainable goals and creating skilled human resources to build a university suitable for the fourth industrial revolution."

Among these are the preparation of a Master Plan for the overall development of the university's education and research environment and vital infrastructure, the formation of fund for basic and practical research and modernization of the laboratory, the creation of a 'centenary monument' with landscaping of mall premises, publication of basic books on Dhaka University and Bangladesh.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "Over time, the size of the body of the university has increased. In all cases, there is no need to say that there has been a scientific, planned expansion and development. On the other hand, campus size has shrunk to half. Due to various limitations, there is controversy over the quality of education despite the efforts. There is no substitute for strengthening basic research activities to elevate the university to a special position at the international level. This requires a sound infrastructure plan, administrative skills and proper coordination. A full-pledged Master Plan has been formulated for the first time in an attempt to streamline the Dhaka University with the kind advice of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed said the university has been broad in size, but the budget is still small. Due to this reason, the university has lagged behind.

Prof Mamtaz said the resources of Dhaka University are not inexhaustible and the income of the university is very limited.

"This income is accompanied by a grant from the government through the Bangladesh University Grants Commission every year. In this situation, it is very difficult to meet the education, research and administrative expenses of the university. Even so, we could not be 'cost conscious'. As a result, this limited amount of money is being wasted without proper use," the Treasurer said.

He further said quality education and research cannot be ensured without adequate resources.

The Treasurer said subsidized higher education opportunities should not be open for everyone.

"About 15 per cent of the people in this country pay income tax. Indirect taxes are the main source of government revenue. This indirect tax is paid by everyone irrespective of rich or poor. It is unreasonable to provide free higher education to the children of rich families with the help of indirect taxes paid by the poor." Prof Mamtaz said.

He recommended to determine all student fees on the basis of 'Ability to pay' policy.

"If the wealthy parents of the society bear the reasonable cost of higher education for their children, the university's own income will increase - from which it will be possible to provide the necessary financial assistance to the poor students. If the university's own income is increased, its dependence on the government will gradually decrease," he said in the Senate session.

Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, Dean of Social Science Faculty, proposed to waive transport, residence fees and all other fees of the students from which students did not get benefit due to closure of the university amid Covid-19 situation.

Former DUCSU Vice-president (VP) and senate member Nurul Hoque Nur urged the authority to keep up the flow of DUCSU election as it reflects the right of the students. He emphasized for a safe campus for all the students and students from every political identities and proper accommodation management for the students.

Echoing the same as Sadeka Halim, former DUCSU assistant general secretary (AGS) and senate member Saddam Hossain urged the authority to scrap all the residence fee and transport fee of the students for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of the senate members expressed dissatisfaction with the budget saying the allotment for the research is lower.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) (administration) Prof Md Samad, Pro VC (academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Member of Parliament RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Dipankar Talukdar, Begum Meher Afroz, Md Abdus Sobhan Mia and Monzur Hossain were present, among others.





