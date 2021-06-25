EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector

The European Union (EU) transferred EUR 42 million (Tk423 crore) to Bangladesh to support the key national reforms in the education sector.

"This is the second disbursement under the EU sector budget support 'Human Capital Development Programme 2021' which focuses on strengthening the education and skill sector of

Bangladesh with specific focus on primary, technical as well as vocational education and training," according to a release.

The EU support aims to contribute to the government of Bangladesh's own reform agenda and institutional capacity towards a comprehensive education and skill development approach, it said.

"With this grant, the EU recognizes and supports the government's commitment to the development of human capital, eradication of poverty and inequalities along with its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Education is fundamental for the economic growth of a country and remains at the core of EU's development cooperation. Reaping the maximum benefit of Bangladesh's demographic dividend will largely depend on an inclusive and equitable quality Primary Education and Technical and Vocational Education system designed to cater for the future job market and employment generation," Rensje Teerink , Ambassador of the EU said.

"The EU is concerned about the continued school closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the pandemic situation allows it and when effective precautionary measures can be taken, the re-opening of schools must proceed as soon as possible, in particular because access to alternative distant schooling solutions remains a challenge for a large number of students, especially the marginalized ones," she added.

The programme of support to education reforms intends to provide a total of EUR 217 million as budget support linked to jointly-agreed performance indicators, it said.







