Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Front Page

EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union (EU) transferred EUR 42 million (Tk423 crore) to Bangladesh to support the key national reforms in the education sector.
"This is the second disbursement under the EU sector budget support 'Human Capital Development Programme 2021' which focuses on strengthening the education and skill sector of
Bangladesh with specific focus on primary, technical as well as vocational education and training," according to a release.
The EU support aims to contribute to the government of Bangladesh's own reform agenda and institutional capacity towards a comprehensive education and skill development approach, it said.
"With this grant, the EU recognizes and supports the government's commitment to the development of human capital, eradication of poverty and inequalities along with its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
"Education is fundamental for the economic growth of a country and remains at the core of EU's development cooperation. Reaping the maximum benefit of Bangladesh's demographic dividend will largely depend on an inclusive and equitable quality Primary Education and Technical and Vocational Education system designed to cater for the future job market and employment generation," Rensje Teerink , Ambassador of the EU said.
"The EU is concerned about the continued school closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the pandemic situation allows it and when effective precautionary measures can be taken, the re-opening of schools must proceed as soon as possible, in particular because access to alternative distant schooling solutions remains a challenge for a large number of students, especially the marginalized ones," she added.
The programme of support to education reforms intends to provide a total of EUR 217 million as budget support linked to jointly-agreed performance indicators, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price
Bashir bail petition rejected
Public buses fleecing people in fares, while flouting health hygiene in city
Names of 2,973 more FFs published in 4th phase list
No advance payment for online delivery: Commerce Ministry
Govt seeks info on assignments to students
DU unveils Tk 83,179 lakh budget for FY 22
EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft