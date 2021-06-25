6,058 new C-19 cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

With 6,058 new cases detected in last 24 hours, the country on Thursday witnessed the highest number of corona infection in a single day in the last 81 days, bringing the total infection number to 872,935 while 76 patients died from the virus, taking the death toll to 13,868.

On 12 April, the country recorded the last highest 7,201 positive cases.

3,230 patients tested in 554 labs across the country were declared free of infection during the last 24 hours, with a 91.05 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). A total of 30,391 samples were tested.

The day's infection rate rose to 19.93 per cent while overall infection rate was13.56 per cent. However, the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Of the last 24 hours' victims, 55 were men and 26 women.

Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties was reported in Khulna division as the virus claimed 23 lives there with Rajshahi registering the second place with 20 death cases, Dhaka13, 7each in Chattogram and Rangpur and three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Gender based Covid-19 victims' breakdown shows

that 9,920 of the total deceased across the country were male and 3,948 female.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 3,909,000 lives and infected as many as 180,450,000 people across the world till Thursday afternoon while as many as 165,161,000 people have recovered from it, according to worldometer.







