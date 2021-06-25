Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Front Page

Momen for global support to produce C-19 vaccine

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh needs global support to produce Covid-19 vaccine as the country's pharmaceutical companies have the capacity to produce the jabs.     
"The countries like Bangladesh that have the capability of producing vaccines should be allowed
and be supported to produce vaccines," the Foreign Minister said.
He was addressing the Asia Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation on 'Promoting Cooperation on Combating the Pandemic for Sustainable Recovery' virtually on Wednesday night.
Foreign Minister said Bangladesh believes that vaccines should be declared as a global public good.
Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, chaired the meeting.
Momen urged to ensure that no one is left behind by declaring the Covid-19 vaccines as a global public goods as well as implementing its distribution through strong international cooperation.
Dr Momen also proposed for stronger and concerted advocacy with the vaccine producing states to strengthen COVAX by WHO while ensuring 'free to choose'.
In his five-point proposal, Dr Momen sought rapid information sharing nationally and globally through digital means e.g. live data and in a time-sensitive manner.
 "Vaccines remain the centerpiece in the effective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh believes that the Covid-19 vaccines should be declared as global public goods," he said.
The Foreign Minister said it is encouraging to see countries like China playing important roles for availability of vaccines while the COVAX initiative by WHO is highly laudable.
"We need transitioning to non-linear, big data driven, and prioritised supply chain systems to ensure availability, access and affordability of vaccines to build back better and stronger economy," he observed.
Noting that infrastructure will play a critical role in this regard, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is ready and willing to work with the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) partners to develop sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of the peoples in Asia-Pacific.
Momen said Bangladesh achieved success in managing the first wake of the pandemic under the robust leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
However, he said Bangladesh is facing difficulty in the second wave due to shortage of vaccines.
At the same time, he said: "Through our Chairmanship of the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and V20 we are going the extra mile in ensuring a climate resilient recovery from this pandemic not only for ourselves but also for the whole CVF members."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price
Bashir bail petition rejected
Public buses fleecing people in fares, while flouting health hygiene in city
Names of 2,973 more FFs published in 4th phase list
No advance payment for online delivery: Commerce Ministry
Govt seeks info on assignments to students
DU unveils Tk 83,179 lakh budget for FY 22
EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft