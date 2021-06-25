Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Front Page

Gen Shafiuddin takes over as Army chief

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff correspondent   

Newly-appointed chief of the Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed being adorned with the rank badge by Navy Chief Admiral M Shahin Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina looks on at Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Newly-appointed chief of the Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed being adorned with the rank badge by Navy Chief Admiral M Shahin Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina looks on at Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed took over as the chief of Bangladesh Army on Thursday from his predecessor Gen. Aziz Ahmed, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR).
The new Chief of Army Staff laid a wreath Shikha Anirban paying homage to the memory of the members of the Armed Forces who embraced martyrdom during the Liberation War of 1971.  
Gen Shafiuddin was then given a "Guard of
Honour" by a smart contingent of the Army at Senakunja. He planted a tree sapling there.
Earlier in the morning, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan adorned the new Army chief with "General" rank badge at Ganabhaban in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina .
Gen Shafiuddin was serving as Quartermaster General of the Bangladesh Army, when he was named as the new Army chief on June 10 this year for next three years effective from this June 24.
Shafiuddin was commissioned into the army in the 9th Bangladesh Military Academy Long Course on December 23, 1983 in the infantry corps.
He was born on 1 December 1963 in an aristocratic Muslim family in Khulna district. His father, a heroic freedom fighter Professor Sheikh Mohammad Rokon Uddin Ahmed, served as the people's representative for two decades in the pre-independence period.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP submits memo to WASA protesting rise in water price
Bashir bail petition rejected
Public buses fleecing people in fares, while flouting health hygiene in city
Names of 2,973 more FFs published in 4th phase list
No advance payment for online delivery: Commerce Ministry
Govt seeks info on assignments to students
DU unveils Tk 83,179 lakh budget for FY 22
EU gives Tk 423cr to support reforms in education sector


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft