BJAS for budgetary provisions to invest undisclosed money  

Bangladesh Jatiya Ainjibi Samity (BJAS), a lawyers' platform, has urged the government for the inclusion of the provision for investment of the undisclosed money in the upcoming budget by levying 5 per cent on the amount to curb money laundering abroad.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, BJAS president and Supreme Court senior lawyer Shah Mohammad Khasruzzaman made the plea on Wednesday.

He urged the government to stop money laundering abroad to keep the country's economy moving forward in the wake of Covid-19 financial losses, and added that only it would be possible only if provision for the investment was kept in the budget.

Adv Khasruzzaman said it is essential to include specific provision in the budget to keep the country's industry and stock markets, including the healthcare, agriculture and food sectors, free from the worst impact of Covid-19.

The only way to revive the economy is to bring back the undisclosed money and to stop money laundering abroad, said BJAS president.

The inclusion would rouse the wealthy people to invest in the country. I hope the government will not miss this opportunity. The government should include the undisclosed money at 5 per cent in the upcoming 2021-2022 budget, he added.