Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Miscellaneous

BJAS for budgetary provisions to invest undisclosed money  

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jatiya Ainjibi Samity (BJAS), a lawyers' platform, has urged the government for the inclusion of the provision for investment of the undisclosed money in the upcoming budget by levying 5 per cent on the amount to curb money laundering abroad.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, BJAS president and Supreme Court senior lawyer Shah Mohammad Khasruzzaman made the plea on Wednesday.
He urged the government to stop money laundering abroad to keep the country's economy moving forward in the wake of Covid-19 financial losses, and added that only it would be possible only if provision for the investment was kept in the budget.
Adv Khasruzzaman said it is essential to include specific provision in the budget to keep the country's industry and stock markets, including the healthcare, agriculture and food sectors, free from the worst impact of Covid-19.
The only way to revive the economy is to bring back the undisclosed money and to stop money laundering abroad, said BJAS president.
The inclusion would rouse the wealthy people to invest in the country. I hope the government will not miss this opportunity. The government should include the undisclosed money at 5 per cent in the upcoming 2021-2022 budget, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJAS for budgetary provisions to invest undisclosed money  
Zero tolerance to traffickers of women and children: BGB chief
Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: Draft UN report
India’s Tata Group founder world’s 'biggest giver in 100 years’
A large number of vehicles get stuck in a tailback
World in worst 'cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes': UN
Dhaka urges UN to take immediate steps to resolve Rohingya crisis
Team Europe Initiative ‘Decent Work’ launched


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft