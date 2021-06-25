DBCCI lobbing to set up a Dutch dredger institute in Bangladesh

A delegation of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) at a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed establishing a training institute on dredger operation and assembling in the country.

It is important, they said to effectively implement the delta plan in which river dredging is an essential component. They have also emphasised on the need for securing technical help from the Netherlands for exploitation of oceanic blue economy.

The DBCCI delegation made the proposal in a meeting with Dr AK Abdul Momen at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday

At the meeting, DBCCI president Anwar Shawat Afser raised some vital issues relevant to technical cooperation with Netherlands including the need for a dredger training institute, said a press release.

DBCCI president and other directors of the organization were present at the meeting.

They said setting up a dredging institute will help increase the country's skilled workers in this field as the need for their number is growing to implement the delta plan.

Dredger spare parts manufacturing and assembling in Bangladesh is becoming an important issue and interested Dutch Dredging companies may extend help in this regard, the delegation members said.

DBCCI president suggested cutting tax on import of dredgers and its spare parts to reduce dredging expenses. He also emphasized on the need for focussed measures to get the benefit of oceanic Blue Economy.

He suggested some measures including- seismic survey (for searching sea resources in the extended sea area of Bangladesh), investment in development of sea resources.

Dutch government and private sector can help exploration of offshore base oil, gas, mineral, etc, offshore and sea-based wind power plant, fishing resources at the deep sea and processing plants and export to Europe and abroad.

He suggested that small island can be used as an exclusive shipbuilding industry zone (like EPZ / Shipbuilding Industrial Park).

DBCCI may issue a certificate of origin for the exporter which recommends the organizations reliability. Buyers may be assured with appropriate justification and product shipment authenticity.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the proposal from DBCCI on the scope of work between the Netherlands and Bangladesh. "As a brotherly country, the Netherlands may contribute significantly to achieve our goal", he added.

Among others, DBCCI Vice President Mr. Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Secretary General Ataus Sopan Malik, Joint Secretary General Mr. Noafel Bin Reza and Directors Md. Nazmul Haque, M. Rabiul Hossain, Mr. Md. Shahid Alam and Mr. Md. Sayem Faroky were present.







