Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:38 PM
Home City News

Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

A trader was killed being hit by a freight train on Khilgaon level crossing in Dhaka on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Elias Mahmud,47, a resident of Basabo area. He had a business of lighting signboard.
Witnesses said he fell down when  a Kamalapur Railway Station- bound freight  train hit him while he was passing the level crossing.
Elias's legs got detached and he jsustained severe head injuries, said sub-inspector of Kamalapur railway police station Shahjahan. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead around 12 pm.    -UNB


