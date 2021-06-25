Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon

A trader was killed being hit by a freight train on Khilgaon level crossing in Dhaka on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Elias Mahmud,47, a resident of Basabo area. He had a business of lighting signboard.

Witnesses said he fell down when a Kamalapur Railway Station- bound freight train hit him while he was passing the level crossing.

Elias's legs got detached and he jsustained severe head injuries, said sub-inspector of Kamalapur railway police station Shahjahan. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead around 12 pm. -UNB







