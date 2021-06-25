

Streamlining e-commerce companies



However, the commerce ministry has been reported to finalize the draft of e-commerce operation guidelines. The guidelines will have three new recommendations to protect consumers and formulate policy support to ease the development of the e-commerce sector. We congratulate the BB and finance ministry for the initiatives.



Not to mention that the Corona pandemic has wreaked havoc on our industrial sector, and the recovery will be easy. Worldwide e-commerce is being considered as the most promising sector for quite some time. Accurately enough, there are high hopes since online based buying and trade is shooting up fast in Bangladesh. Hence, it is imperative to set up guidelines for e-companies to ensure customers' interest and a smooth growth for new businesses.



However, authority's recommendation to deliver products within 10 days, will reduce stress of customers while ensure transparency of the company's financial transaction with customers. In addition, in case if companies cannot deliver a product within the specified time, they will have to refund the money within 7 days from the date of advance payments. And this refund process will be completed by using the same payment gateways the companies receive advance payment for products.



Most importantly, guidelines must also serve as a tool for e-commerce organizations from engaging in unhealthy competitions, for instance, selling products at losses only to draw in customers or by creating an artificial crisis. While we always encourage lawful and healthy competition among business companies, it is also important to ensure that monopolization of the market is prevented.



Besides, there is a need for formulating specific policies and procedures to address customer grievances in the e-commerce industry. Therefore, it is necessary to clearly define responsibilities and liabilities of both e-commerce marketplace's operators and vendors.



