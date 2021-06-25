Streamlining e-commerce companies

Video
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Editorial

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021

The central bank in its recent inspection report suggested, the government should introduce a proper accounting system for e-commerce companies and regularly monitor them through a registered audit. In order to streamline the rapidly booming e-commerce sector, the central bank has come up with the suggestion. Moreover, the BB has also recommended the commerce ministry to conduct an overall audit with an unbiased chartered accountant firm to assess the extent of financial irregularities by eminent e-commerce companies.

However, the commerce ministry has been reported to finalize the draft of e-commerce operation guidelines. The guidelines will have three new recommendations to protect consumers and formulate policy support to ease the development of the e-commerce sector.  We congratulate the BB and finance ministry for the initiatives.

Not to mention that the Corona pandemic has wreaked havoc on our industrial sector, and the recovery will be easy. Worldwide e-commerce is being considered as the most promising sector for quite some time. Accurately enough, there are high hopes since online based buying and trade is shooting up fast in Bangladesh. Hence, it is imperative to set up guidelines for e-companies to ensure customers' interest and a smooth growth for new businesses.

However, authority's recommendation to deliver products within 10 days, will reduce stress of customers while ensure transparency of the company's financial transaction with customers. In addition, in case if companies cannot deliver a product within the specified time, they will have to refund the money within 7 days from the date of advance payments. And this refund process will be completed by using the same payment gateways the companies receive advance payment for products.

Most importantly, guidelines must also serve as a tool for e-commerce organizations from engaging in unhealthy competitions, for instance, selling products at losses only to draw in customers or by creating an artificial crisis. While we always encourage lawful and healthy competition among business companies, it is also important to ensure that monopolization of the market is prevented.  

Besides, there is a need for formulating specific policies and procedures to address customer grievances in the e-commerce industry. Therefore, it is necessary to clearly define responsibilities and liabilities of both e-commerce marketplace's operators and vendors.

We expect that e-commerce operation guidelines will be issued under the light of all aspects, and they will help streamline the e-commerce sector after coming into effect. We also hope that the guidelines will contain such provisions that the growing popularity of this business platform will not come under unexpected threats, and a smooth e-commerce business platform will flourish in Bangladesh.



