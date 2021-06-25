Video
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Concerted effort to prevent environment pollution

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Dear Sir
Environmental pollution is a threat to the world. We can do something to control environmental pollution. Bangladesh is one of the most threatened countries of the world. Before the situation is out of conrol, we should move to protect our environment.

Tax has to be levied on fossil fuels. And with this tax money, solar panels and renewable energy projects will have to be taken forward. We have to come forward to reduce all kinds of pollution. Especially it comes to water and air pollution. Two-stock vehicles have been banned. This is because the exhaust fumes of these vehicles contain carbon dioxide, lead, carbon monoxide and other harmful chemicals that severely damage the environment. CNG fuel should be used more to prevent environmental pollution. Expired vehicles should be banned. The afforestation program needs to be expanded. It is recommended that there should be no mills near the city or residential areas. Wastes from factories cannot be dumped into rivers indiscriminately.

We want restriction on rocket launches and experimental detonations of atomic bombs in the Earth's atmosphere. Farmers need to be made aware of the unplanned use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in the land. To stop the toxic black smoke emitted from vehicles, the movement of old engine driven vehicles should be banned.

Mahmuda Tumpa
Islamic University, Kushtia



