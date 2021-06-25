Evil empire of narcotics

Video
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Op-Ed

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021
Bidit Chowdhury

In the last couple of years, different types of deadly drugs like Yaba, Heroin, Chrystal Meth, Phensedyl, Marijuana etc have become more available in our country than ever before, though all sorts of harmful drug use are strictly prohibited according to the law and highly discouraged in the society.

These drugs have long-term harmful effects on human body and mind, which later lead to severe health complications like heart attack, stroke, cancer and so on and so forth. In 1986, Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States, said: "Drugs are menacing our society. They're threatening our values and undercutting our institutions. They're killing our children."

Physical and psychological health conditions are being seriously challenged by drug abuse among the addicted people. School, college and university students become the soft target of this evil drug circle. Nowadays, we have seen numerous cruel incidents related to drug addiction in the capital city. Addicted people are dying slowly due to their dependence on these poisonous elements. Surveillance is a crucial matter to solve any problem. Earlier, we have seen several major crackdowns on the drug dealers. Moreover, law enforcement agencies detained many suspected drug dealers. However, in 2020, covid-19 pandemic slowed down such anti-drug drive.

Therefore, due to the lack of proper monitoring, drug supply suddenly increased in an exponential rate and drug abuse augmented among the young generation during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Drug addiction has been killing so many people throughout the country on a regular basis. Ever-increasing number of drug addicted people, which is a shocking trend of this generation, is a potent threat to the phenomenal success rate in different sectors of our country. According to the official statistics, around eight million people are drug addicted in our country and 80% of those addicts are adolescents and young people.

Throughout the world, drug lords have a huge syndicate to rule their drug empire. These notorious narcotics traffickers are continuing their illegal business during the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease. When people are dying indiscriminately in need of oxygen in the hospitals and clinics, these business people start adopting different strategies to maintain the rapid expansion of their illicit drug trade.

Government should handle the issue with an iron hand. These people, who are related to drug businesses, should be brought to book and proper punishment should be ensured. Not only that, proper awareness programme should be continued by the concerned authority using print and electronic media. Drug addiction is a life and death issue for the families of drug addicted people. Many families got destroyed due to the addiction of the beloved family members.

There are several rehabilitation centres for the addicted people in our country, but, those are very costly. Consequently, guardians of the addicted people become penniless due to the entire rehabilitation process, because, once people get addicted to drugs; they cannot come out of the clutch of the drug addiction very easily. Authority concerned should look after the matter and make the treatment of drug addicts easier and affordable.
     
In the month of May, 2021, a chilling incident related to the consumption of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a hallucinogenic drug, happened in the capital city. It creates illusion in the addict's mind and changes the senses of reality and imagination. After the recent arrest of some top drug dealers, we have seen that social platforms (such as, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok etc) are becoming inundated with innumerable number of memes, videos etc. And, more shockingly, everybody has taken the grave matter quite casually.

Creating such positive memes, cartoons and videos on the drug lords and drug abuse is an ominous sign, because, this type of happenings legalize the issue and allure the young people to take these harmful things, which can ultimately destroy a generation and the nation forever. Drug dealers are very influential and drug trafficking is an illegal international trade. Therefore, our government and non-government organizations should work together for uprooting this devil from our society.

Every year a massive amount of Yaba, a highly stimulant candy-like colourful tablet (also known as mad drug or Nazi speed), smuggled from Myanmar to Dhaka. It seems that the surveillance process is considerably flawed. On June 18, 1971, Richard Nixon, 37th president of the United States, declared war on drugs and said that drug is the public enemy number one. Later, President Reagan continued the anti-drug abuse campaign. Approximately 1 trillion dollar poured into the whole operation since 1971.

To eradicate the curse of drug addiction, our government can follow the US model. Different types of law enforcement agencies such as Departments of narcotics control, Bangladesh police, RAB, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard, Bangladesh Customs, Bangladesh Ansar etc should work together to tackle the burning issue. Moreover, to control the demand and supply, smuggling, manufacturing and abuse of illegal drugs, Jatiya Sangsad has passed Narcotics Control Act-2018 with a provision for death sentence to the drug dealers.  

Last but not the least, drug addiction is a deep-rooted problem in our society. The authority concerned should be stringent in the applying of drug-related laws and, guardians should be cautious to deal with the catastrophic problem.
Bidit Chowdhury is a freelance
columnist and former reporter
of the Daily Observer


