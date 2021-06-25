

South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh



The geopolitics of South Asia is changing dramatically in recent times. Asia's two powerful neighbours, India and China, have been playing a game to increase influence in South Asia. Both these countries are constantly working to maintain their dominance in the countries of South Asia. Besides this vaccine diplomacy, India has initiated various initiatives to expand its influence in South Asian countries.



On the other hand, China, the biggest economic and military powers of Asia, has already emerged as a major player in South Asian geopolitics. China, however, is not a South Asian country like India. In South Asia, China aims to outsmart India. Its economic strength has enabled it to establish warm relations with almost every country in South Asia, except India.



Both countries want to influence South Asia in any way and both countries see themselves as adversaries, which increasingly complicates South Asian geopolitics. In addition to the Sino-Indian conflict, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has become another important factor in the geopolitics of South Asia. The main objective of the Quad--comprising the United States, Japan, Australia and India--is to make the Indo-Pacific region more effective in the international arena. China sees it as a threat to its sovereignty and security.



China fears that the United States may put pressure on Bangladesh to join the Quad through India. If Bangladesh joins the Quad in the face of that pressure, it could be a big headache for China. Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh has also expressed concern over the issue. As a result, Bangladesh has faced diplomatic challenges in this situation.



South Asia is very important for the Quad because of its geographical location. Because, the success of the quad will depend a lot on how much influence it can have in South Asia. On the other hand, China will also take all measures to curb the influence of the Quad. In such a complex geopolitical context, question raises--what will be the position of Bangladesh as an important country in the geopolitics of South Asia.



"Friendship to all, malice to none" is still the mainstay of the country's foreign policy. Bangladesh always wants to maintain a neutral position in order to maintain good relations with all countries. In order to maintain this neutral position, Bangladesh does not support any single state, nor does it support or join any military or political alliance.



Bangladesh is now being considered as an example of emerging economy in Asia. In the course of time, today the big powers are competing to increase the closeness with Bangladesh. Every influential country in South Asian geopolitics now wants Bangladesh by its side.



Bangladesh has so far tackled geopolitical challenges with considerable efficiency. And to continue this trend in the future, it is necessary to maintain a warm relationship with all the influential countries in South Asia. And if Bangladesh can maintain this trend in foreign policy, it will be beneficial for the country as well as the economy as a whole. Thus, as a result of neutral policy, the acceptance and importance of Bangladesh to the countries will increase. Therefore, a balanced foreign policy should be maintained by Bangladesh in the geopolitics of South Asia.

The writer is a columnist, debater and student of Department of History, University of Chittagong









