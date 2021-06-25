

Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists



In this article, I will recall my friendship with two wonderful people and excellent American journalists and share some of the fascinating stories that I lived in real life with readers. They were copy editors Gail Besse and Bell Archer at the Patriot Ledger, the third largest newspaper in Boston, Massachusetts, when I was a visiting journalist there under a fellowship in 1988.



Daughter of a senior military officer of the U.S. Army and a Massachusetts native, Gail Besse was originally a high school English teacher. She went to Bridgewater State College and earned her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Massachusetts in Boston. She joined the Patriot Ledger newspaper as a copy editor in 1984. Before joining the Ledger, she was a bureau chief of Middlesex News, Framingham.



Bell Archer, on the other hand, came to the profession of journalism from an absolutely different and almost an unthinkable background. Before he entered the newsroom of American media, Archer was in the battlefield fighting a war alongside U.S. soldiers on the Korean peninsula. A Canadian native, American journalist Bell Archer served in the US Army Medical Corps during the Korean War.



Among quite a few of my professional assignments at the Patriot Ledger, one day I was asked directly by the editor of the newspaper to write an article on the Muslim prayer. Bill Ketter, an accomplished American journalist who spent 26 years at the United Press International or UPI before joining the Patriot Ledger as editor, told me: "Americans do not know much about the Muslim prayer. So, why don't you write a piece on it?"



Despite being a Muslim, I myself only knew about how to pray and how many times a day we were required to pray. I had no knowledge about the significance of the daily five times prayer and how it started. So, I went to Muhammad Yousuf Siddiq, who earned his PhD from King Abdulaziz University of Saudi Arabia and occasionally conducted Friday congregational prayer at the New England Islamic Centre in Quincy for an understanding about the Muslim prayer.



After I submitted my article on the daily Islamic prayer for a place in the long queue of stories on the computer in the Patriot Ledger newsroom, it went to Gail Besse for editing. The paper had multiple print editions a day. So, the reporters used to submit their stories any time of the day and night and editors were available to edit their reports virtually 24 hours a day. Copy editor Gail Besse's early morning shift used to start at 4 o'clock in the morning and finish at 12 noon.



Next day, as I went to the Patriot Ledger newsroom to do my usual job at 9 a.m., Gail Besse called me to come over to her desk and sit by her as she would now start editing my story on Muslim prayer. Whenever an editor of the Patriot Ledger used to edit my copy, they would call me and ask me to sit with them and watch their editing giving me an opportunity to learn from them. And Gail Besse was no exception. So, she too asked me to sit next to her and watch her editing.



The thing that impressed me most about the editing style of the Patriot Ledger editors was that they brought significant improvement in the story with just minor changes carefully keeping the original voice of the writers or reporters unaltered. For example, I began my story on Muslim prayer this way: "As a new day dawns, a Muslim rises from bed, washes his face, hands and feet �" While editing this story, Gail Besse kept the whole intro or lead of my story intact but she started this way: "As darkness fades and a new day begins �" which truly impressed me.



Gail Besse and Bell Archer not only just taught me writing, editing and overall journalism at the Patriot Ledger newspaper in Quincy, Massachusetts; they also introduced me to the American history, culture, tradition, civilization, hospitality and the way of life. Actually, Gail Besse went further than that. She helped me make a decision of my life correctly at an important time and start my new life in America for pursuing higher studies in journalism.



I was basically influenced to go for the graduate program in journalism in America by the action of my predecessor, a Chinese female journalist who was the 1987 AFPF fellow and sent to the same Patriot Ledger newspaper to work like me the previous year. At the end of her fellowship, she too enrolled at the Journalism School of Northeastern University in Boston for a master's degree. Likewise, I did the same thing and we both were admitted into the program.



But before I enrolled at Northeastern for the graduate program in journalism, I sat down with Gail Besse and sought her advice. She said: "Syed, this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If you now go back to Bangladesh, you will continue to work there as a journalist but you will never have a master's degree in journalism from an American university. On the contrary, if you stay back in Boston, you can have your master's in journalism and also stay in the profession."



So, I decided to stay back in America after the conclusion of my six-month visit to the Patriot Ledger newspaper in Quincy, Massachusetts. As my plan to continue to stay in Boston went ahead, journalist Gail Besse helped us with almost everything from renting a two-bedroom nice apartment for us in North Quincy. When we returned from New York after attending the final meeting on our fellowship experience, we were surprised to see our new home. Gail Besse brought some furniture from somewhere and decorated the apartment with everything. She bought all essential groceries for us and put them nicely in the refrigerator. She also put inside a bottle of champagne and left a note for us on the centre table in the living room stating that she would visit us at the weekend.



We celebrated our first Thanksgiving Day in America in 1988 at the residence of Gail Besse's mother. As per a previously set plan, she picked us up from the Brookside House in Quincy where we were staying at the time in the morning and drove us to the countryside of Massachusetts where her mother's house was located. There we spent all day that day and came to know about the detailed background of Gail Besse--her father and his military career, her mother and her charming personality--as well as her good upbringing. We also learned about the significance of Thanksgiving holiday in America.



Another day, Gail Besse invited us for lunch with her and her husband at their residence in the small town of Hull located on the southern edge of Boston Harbor. That was the Halloween Day in America of which I had no previous knowledge. As we were all sitting together and having a chat at Gail Besse's beautiful house, suddenly a woman, who was their next-door neighbour and a friend, came wearing a scary costume of a witch and grabbed Besse's husband from behind setting off a huge laughter of everybody. On Halloween Day, usually the kids wear different types of costume and collect candy going door to door. However, some adults too have fun on this day just as this woman.



Journalist Bell Archer was a relatively quiet person and extremely polite. Even though he was a Korean War veteran, no one could guess that he was ever in the U.S. military. Within a few weeks of my visit to the Patriot Ledger, Bell Archer became quite friendly to me and took us to some amazing places of historical interest in Massachusetts. One day, he drove me and my family to the Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a 17th -century English Village. Visitors go there to see meticulously re-created settlement sites that tell the stories of first English settlers in America commonly known as Pilgrims.



Even after I left Patriot Ledger, my friendship with both Gail Besse and Bell Archer continued. Once Archer came to know about our son's birthday -- who was then only four-year-old -- he arranged a dinner program for us exactly on that day in 1989. Accordingly, he drove us to a fashionable harbour front restaurant in Scituate, Massachusetts even though it was a snowy night. While we thought we were there for a dinner, Bell Archer had a secret plan to celebrate our son's birthday there as well. So, as our dinner ended, half a dozen beautiful waitresses suddenly emerged from the kitchen with a birthday cake, singing the "Happy Birthday" chorus for our son Sunny to the pleasant surprise of everybody in the restaurant.



Bell Archer drove us to many other beautiful places of Massachusetts including Provincetown at the extreme tip of Cape Cod, which is the nearest point to the Atlantic Ocean. Where will I get another friend like Gail Besse and Bell Archer? It was a great honour and my pleasure to have this two amazing American journalists as my friends. Wherever you two are, stay well and be happy my friends. I wish you both the best of everything in life.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







