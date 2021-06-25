Covid-19: 48 more people die, 1,253 more infected in 18 dists

A total of 48 more people died of and 1,253 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur, Narayanganj, Dinajpur, Manikganj, Sirajganj and Bhola districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 20 more people died of and 917 more have been infected with the Coronavirus symptoms in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 48,795 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 916, including highest 228 in Khulna, followed by 173 in Kushtia, 119 in Jashore, 81 in Chuadanga, 78 in Jhenidah, 73 in Bagerhat, 65 in Satkhira, 38 in Meherpur, 36 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 20 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, seven are in Kushtia, five in Jashore, three in Jhenidah, two in Chuadanga and Satkhira each, and one in Meherpur districts.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure on 903, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 35,676 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 451 new recoveries found on Thursday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,218 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 49,067were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 36,378 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 224 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 154 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 260 were detected in Khulna, followed by 139 in Kushtia, 191 in Jashore, 73 in Jhenidah, 41 in Chuadanga, 42 in Bagerhat, 67 in Satkhira, 47 in Meherpur, 52 in Narail and five in Magura districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case are now stands at 13,829 in Khulna, 10,350 in Jashore, 6,801 in Kushtia, 3,711 in Jhenidah, 3,129 in Satkhira, 2,837 in Chuadanga, 2,794 in Bagerhat, 2,423 in Narail, 1,495 in Meherpur and 1,426 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining ten had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 13 were from Rajshahi, one from Chapainawabganj and four from Naogaon districts.

Some 404 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 357 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Setara Begum, 78, and Abul Kalam Azad, 74, of Sadar Upazila in Bogura; Hasna Begum, 65, Lutfar Rahman, 65, Mamun Sarder, 45, Ahad Ali, 75, and Nur Jahan, 30, of Joypurhat; and Riazuddin, 60, of Naogaon.

Of them, Abul Kalam Azad, Nur Jahan and Riazuddin died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Setara, Hasna and Lutfar Rahman at TMSS Hospital, and Ahad Ali and Mamun Sarder at Mohammad Ali Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 363 in the district.

Meanwhile, 98 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 13,152 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said a total of 354 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 98 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, 60 are in Sadar, eight in Adamdighi and Gabtali each, seven in Shibganj, five in Nandigram, three in Dupchanchia, two in Sariakandi, Kahalu and Sherpur each, and one in Dhunat upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 12,298 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek, 60, a resident of Bainkhali Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

After being tested positive for the virus, Abdul Malek had been undergoing treatment in the corona ward at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, 52 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly infected, 39 are in Sadar, nine in Bhandaria, and two in Mathbaria and Nazirpur upazilas each.

Pirojpur CS office sources confirmed the information on Thursday.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seven more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 1,259 in the upazila.

Sonargaon Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Samples of 12 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, seven persons tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.

However, 1,181 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 38 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

DINAJPUR: Some 141 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 48.78 per cent.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected, 86 are in Sadar, 15 in Fulbari, 14 in Bochaganj, eight in Parbatipur, six in Biral, four in Birampur and Nawabganj each, three in Khansama and one in Chirirbandar upazilas each.

A total of 289 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 141 found positive for the virus.

With this, a total of 1,235 patients are now undergoing treatment with the virus infection here.

Meanwhile, a total of 155 people died of the virus in the district.

Of the deceased, 77 are in Sadar, 13 in Chirirbandar, 12 in Parbatipur, 10 in Birampur, nine in Biral and Fulbari each, six in Birganj, five in Bochaganj and Kaharole each, four in Khansama, three in Nawabganj and two in Hakimpur upazilas.

MANIKGANJ: A school teacher died of coronavirus despite taking the second dose of Covid vaccine in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mohammad Dabir Hossain, 45, was an assistant teacher of Putail Government Primary School. He was a resident of Putail Village in the upazila.

Manikganj CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda confirmed the matter.

It was learnt that Dabir received first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on February 16. He, later, took the second dose on April 15.

The deceased's brother Abir Hossain said Dabir was admitted to the corona unit at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital on Monday morning with breathing problems.

His sample was collected for coronavirus test but he had died at around 6am on Wednesday before the report came.

He was, later, found positive for the virus in the report, said Russell, residential medical officer of the hospital.

SIRAJGANJ: Some 31 more people including three health workers tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 4,090 here.

Sirajganj CS Dr Rampad Roy confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

He said a total of 133 samples were tested in PCR labs in the last 24 hours where 31 people found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 28 people died of the virus in the district.

BHOLA: Seven more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 2,008 here.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, some 1,949 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 26 died of it and 50 died with the virus symptoms in the district.