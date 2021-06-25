Villagers suffer for damaged culverts at Gangni



The damaged road in Juginda Village in Gangni Upazila. photo: observer

One of the two culverts has been washed away and the other has been blocked due to the dumping of dirt and waste by the locals.

Over 500 families of the village are suffering. Dwellers of Juginda Uttar Para have cut the road to solve waterlogging. It has created traffic problem.

Five years back, the culverts were set up on the side of Juginda Dakkhin Para Mosque and Uttar Para Mosque on the Juginda-Porapara Road. These would pass water to Padama Beel. But due to heavy traffic, the culvert in the southern part became damaged three years ago. Equally, the second culvert got blocked due to accumulation of sand and waste.

Waterlogging has been created in the village. The villagers did not get any remedy from local public representatives. The contractor of the road was asked to repair. But he did not take any action.

Locals cut the road adjacent to the culvert in Uttar Para mosque for passing water from the village.

Villages like Bahagunda, Islamnagar, Dhepa and Pangashi in Gangni Opazila have been water-logged.

Some people of the village have barricaded their houses by dumping soil to resist water from road. With this, the road is getting under water.

Union Member Mofizul Haque said he will take initiative to pass out the stranded water soon.

Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam said, necessary action will be taken if villagers apply.







MEHERPUR, June 24: Villagers are suffering due to damaged culverts on the road of Juginda Village in Gangni Upazila of the district.One of the two culverts has been washed away and the other has been blocked due to the dumping of dirt and waste by the locals.Over 500 families of the village are suffering. Dwellers of Juginda Uttar Para have cut the road to solve waterlogging. It has created traffic problem.Five years back, the culverts were set up on the side of Juginda Dakkhin Para Mosque and Uttar Para Mosque on the Juginda-Porapara Road. These would pass water to Padama Beel. But due to heavy traffic, the culvert in the southern part became damaged three years ago. Equally, the second culvert got blocked due to accumulation of sand and waste.Waterlogging has been created in the village. The villagers did not get any remedy from local public representatives. The contractor of the road was asked to repair. But he did not take any action.Locals cut the road adjacent to the culvert in Uttar Para mosque for passing water from the village.Villages like Bahagunda, Islamnagar, Dhepa and Pangashi in Gangni Opazila have been water-logged.Some people of the village have barricaded their houses by dumping soil to resist water from road. With this, the road is getting under water.Union Member Mofizul Haque said he will take initiative to pass out the stranded water soon.Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam said, necessary action will be taken if villagers apply.