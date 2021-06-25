200 transgender people get food aid in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June, 24: Some 200 transgender people were given relief assistance in the district to mitigate their financial hardship caused by the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed the food assistance on the premises of its under-construction headquarters building on Wednesday. During the function, health guidelines were maintained.

Each of recipient was given a food package containing 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 2 kg potato, 1 kg salt, and half litre edible oil.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique made the distribution.

RMP Additional Commissioner Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioners Rashidul Hassan and Sazid Hossain were also present.





