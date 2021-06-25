Qur’anic education  for transgender opens in Pabna

PABNA, June 24: Al Qur'an education for transgender people (third gender-Hijras) has been inaugurated in the district.

Mayor of Pabna Municipality Sharif Uddin inaugurated it at a function held at Kalachandpara of the town as chief guest on Tuesday afternoon.

The function was presided over by Managing Director Imran Khan Manik of the Mikat International. Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Shafiq Group Chairman Alhaj Shafiqul Islam Khan, Pabna Bus Minibus and Coach Owners Association President Alhaj Omar Ali, former general secretary (GS) of Pabna District Juba League Rakib Hasan Tipu, senior teacher of third gender Madrasa Dawatul Quran Hafez Maulana Mahmud Al Hasan, trainer Hafez Maulana Hasan Mahmud, trainer Hafez Maulana Ismail Hossain, Sonali Sakal President Ritu Hijra and GS Haruna Rashid Liton spoke as special guests.

A total of 20 third gender people took part in the teaching of the holy Qur'an.



