Buy sacrificial animals online: Palak

NATORE, June 24: Considering the corona situation in the country, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak has urged the people of his constituency (Singra) to purchase sacrificial animals for coming Eid-ul-Azha online.

He also asked for setting cattle haats through digital method.

While addressing a cheque distribution function for farmers and others on Wednesday, the State Minister came up with this appeal.

He said, the holy Eid-Ul-Azha of the Muslim Community is drawing near; to avoid risk, make buy-sale carefully. He termed the Covid-19 situation as critical in Singra Upazila and Natore Sadar.

The rate of infection is upward although the lockdown is going on strictly, he added.

He requested all to wear mask and to follow the health rules properly.

M. M. Samiul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Singra Upazila, Salim Reza, agriculture officer, Dr. S. M. Khurshid Alam, livestock officer, and Al-Amin Sarker, project implementation officer were, among others, present.





