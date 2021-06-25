List of new AL UP chairmen  in Barishal

BARISHAL, June 24: In the first phase election to Union Parishad held on June 21, chairman candidates of Awami League (AL) won in 41 unions out of total 50 in the district.

Out of the nine chairman post, independent candidates (Rebel AL candidates) won five, Jatiya Party candidates won three, and IslamiAndolon candidate one post.

The elected chairmen from AL in Barishal Sadar Upazila are Mahtabuddin Suruj at Cahrbaria Union, and Kamal Hossain Liton Molla at Kashipur Union.

In Babuganj Upazila, Nure-e-Alam at Kedarpur Union, and Mashiur Rahaman at Dehergati Union.

In Gouranadi Upazila, Nur-e-Alam Serniabat at Khanjapur Union, Abdur Razzak Howlader at Barthi Union, Saikat Guha at Piklu Mahilara Union, A. Rob Howladar at Batajor Union, Nazrul Islam at Chadshi Union, Golam Hafiz Mirdha at Nalchira Union, and Faruk Hossain Molla at Sarikal Union. Out of these, six chairmen candidates of AL elected unopposed in Gaurnadi Upazila.

In Banaripara Upazila, five AL candidates were elected unopposed while two ones were elected through voting.

The unopposed elected are Rahad Ahammed at Nani Udaykati Union, Saiful Islam Shanto at Bisharkandi Union, Shahidul Islam at Eluhar Union, A. Jalil at Gharami Banripara Sadar Union, SIddikur Rahaman at Saliabakpur Union. Elected through voting are Mazibul HaqueTuku at Chakher Union and Shamol Chakrobarty at Baishari Union.

In Bakerganj Upazila, 10 were elected. They are Shafikul Islam at Charadi Union, Shahidul Islam Howlader at Darial Union, Shafiqur Rahaman at Faridpur Union, ZahirulTalukder at Kabai Union, Firoj Alom Khan at Nalua Union, Faisal Wahid Munna at Kalashkati Union, Ashrafuzzaman Khokan at Bharpasha Union, M. Bashir Uddin Ranga at Sree Union, Zahidul Hassan at Padrishippur Union, and Golam Morshed at Dudhal Union.

In Hizla Upazila, two elected are: Enayet HossainTalukder at Barojalia Union, and ShahjanTalukder at Guabaria Union.

In Mehendiganj Upazila, Nazrul Islam Chunnu is from Bhasanchar Union.

In Muladi Upazila, five elected chairmen are: Qumru Hasan Mollas at Sadar Union, Mostafizur Rahaman at Nazirpur Union, Abu Musa Himu Munshi at Shaifipur Union, Zasimuddin of Gachhua Union, and Alhaj Mantu Biswas at Kazir Char Union.

In WazirpurUpazila, elected chairmen are: A. Halim Sardar at Sholok Union, Shaheen Howladar at Satla Union, Baby Rani Halder at Jalla Union, M.A. Khalek at Otra Union, and Advocate Shaheedul Islam at Bara Kota Union.







