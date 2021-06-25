Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Countryside

List of new AL UP chairmen  in Barishal

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 24: In the first phase election to Union Parishad held on June 21, chairman candidates of Awami League (AL) won in 41 unions out of total 50 in the district.
Out of the nine chairman post, independent candidates   (Rebel AL candidates) won five, Jatiya Party candidates won three, and IslamiAndolon candidate one post.
The elected chairmen from AL in Barishal Sadar Upazila are Mahtabuddin Suruj at Cahrbaria Union, and Kamal Hossain Liton Molla at Kashipur Union.
In Babuganj Upazila, Nure-e-Alam at Kedarpur Union, and Mashiur Rahaman at Dehergati Union.  
In Gouranadi Upazila,  Nur-e-Alam Serniabat at Khanjapur Union, Abdur Razzak Howlader at Barthi Union, Saikat Guha  at Piklu Mahilara Union, A. Rob Howladar at Batajor Union, Nazrul Islam at Chadshi Union, Golam Hafiz Mirdha at Nalchira Union, and Faruk Hossain Molla at Sarikal Union. Out of these, six chairmen candidates of AL elected unopposed in Gaurnadi Upazila.
In Banaripara Upazila, five AL candidates were elected unopposed while two ones were elected through voting.
The unopposed elected are Rahad Ahammed at Nani Udaykati Union, Saiful Islam Shanto at Bisharkandi Union, Shahidul Islam at Eluhar Union, A. Jalil at Gharami Banripara Sadar Union, SIddikur Rahaman at Saliabakpur Union. Elected through voting are Mazibul HaqueTuku at Chakher Union and Shamol Chakrobarty at Baishari Union.
In Bakerganj Upazila, 10 were elected. They are Shafikul Islam at Charadi Union, Shahidul Islam Howlader at Darial Union, Shafiqur Rahaman at Faridpur Union, ZahirulTalukder at Kabai Union, Firoj Alom Khan at Nalua Union, Faisal Wahid Munna at Kalashkati Union, Ashrafuzzaman Khokan at Bharpasha Union, M. Bashir Uddin Ranga at Sree Union, Zahidul Hassan at Padrishippur Union, and Golam Morshed at Dudhal Union.
In Hizla Upazila, two elected are:  Enayet HossainTalukder at Barojalia Union, and ShahjanTalukder at Guabaria Union.
In Mehendiganj Upazila, Nazrul Islam Chunnu is from Bhasanchar Union.
In Muladi Upazila, five elected chairmen are: Qumru Hasan Mollas at Sadar Union, Mostafizur Rahaman at Nazirpur Union, Abu Musa Himu Munshi at Shaifipur Union, Zasimuddin of Gachhua Union, and Alhaj Mantu Biswas at Kazir Char Union.
In WazirpurUpazila, elected chairmen are: A. Halim Sardar at Sholok Union, Shaheen Howladar at Satla Union, Baby Rani Halder at Jalla Union, M.A. Khalek at Otra Union, and Advocate Shaheedul Islam at Bara Kota Union.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 48 more people die, 1,253 more infected in 18 dists
Villagers suffer for damaged culverts at Gangni
200 transgender people get food aid in Rajshahi
Qur’anic education  for transgender opens in Pabna
Buy sacrificial animals online: Palak
List of new AL UP chairmen  in Barishal
Bridge turned into death trap at Agailjhara
12-foot python rescued at Kamalganj


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft