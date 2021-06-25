Video
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Countryside

Bridge turned into death trap at Agailjhara

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondent

The risky bridge on Kodaldhoa-Jobarparh Road in Agailjhara Upazila. photo: observer

BARISHAL, June 24: A bridge on Kodaldhoa-Jobarparh Road in Agailjhara Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap. The bridge has developed holes in the middle; structural rods are now visible.
According to witnesses, commuters are committing accidents on the bridge almost every day. Locals said, Upazila LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) is taking no measures in this regard.
Locals Kalipod Haldar, Ramesh Boidda, Sumon Boiragi and others said, six years back, the bridge was built on the road at Bakal Union of the upazila; but the pitch-paved bridge got broken with holes on different places before three years as low quality materials were used in the construction; even both sides of the bridge were not attacked with railing.
Now vehicles cannot ply over the bridge. Sometimes, motor cycle, van and easy bike and commuters use the bridge and commit accident frequently.
Hundreds of people including school and college students are walking over the bridge and suffering.
Upazila Engineer Raj Kumar Gaine said, the work of the road is on-going; a tender has been invited for the bridge.
The work will begin soon, he added.


