Bridge turned into death trap at Agailjhara



The risky bridge on Kodaldhoa-Jobarparh Road in Agailjhara Upazila. photo: observer

According to witnesses, commuters are committing accidents on the bridge almost every day. Locals said, Upazila LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) is taking no measures in this regard.

Locals Kalipod Haldar, Ramesh Boidda, Sumon Boiragi and others said, six years back, the bridge was built on the road at Bakal Union of the upazila; but the pitch-paved bridge got broken with holes on different places before three years as low quality materials were used in the construction; even both sides of the bridge were not attacked with railing.

Now vehicles cannot ply over the bridge. Sometimes, motor cycle, van and easy bike and commuters use the bridge and commit accident frequently.

Hundreds of people including school and college students are walking over the bridge and suffering.

Upazila Engineer Raj Kumar Gaine said, the work of the road is on-going; a tender has been invited for the bridge.

The work will begin soon, he added.





