KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, June 24: A 12-foot-long python has been rescued from Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Tea workers spotted the python in a paddy field in Kuranji area under Islampur Union at around 10am and rescued it. Being informed, Forest Department, later, went there and brought the snake at Lauchhara Rescue Centre.

Lauchhara Range Officer Shahidul Islam said it will be released soon at Lauchhara National Park.