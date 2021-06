Bagmara Awami League accorded a reception to Upazila Parishad







Bagmara Awami League accorded a reception to Upazila Parishad Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker for taking charge as acting president of Rajshahi District AL, in the town on Thursday. Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, who was present at the programme as chief guest, seen handing over a crest to Anil Kumar Sarker. photo: observer