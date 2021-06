JHENIDAH, June 24: A man was crushed under a train while getting on it at Kotchandpur Railway Station in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Chandra, 60, a resident of Kotchandpur Municipality area. Eyewitnesses said Ganesh slipped into the wheels of a Syedpur-bound train while getting on it in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Kotchandpur Railway Station Master Nurul Haque confirmed the incident.